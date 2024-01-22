David Gail, from Sensation of Living, dies at 58

The world of acting is in mourning. The famous actor David Gail has died at the age of 58as announced by her own sister, Katie Colmenares, who shared some emotional words through a post she published on her Instagram profile, and in which did not reveal the causes of his death.

There has hardly been a day in my life when you were not with me, by my side, always my partner, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone with me.. I hug you very tightly. Every day in my heart, beautiful, loving, incredible and fierce human being, I miss you every second of every day, forever, there will never be another, the actor’s sister says in her writing.

A recognized actor in the 90s

The performer managed to become a star in the 90s, making a career in different renowned projects, such as Beverly Hills 90210, better known in Spain as Sensation of Livingwhere he put himself in the skin of Stuart Carsonbeing the son of a businessman, and the fiancé of Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) for eight episodes, highlighting that their wedding was never celebrated.

A series from which more projects have emerged, such as the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, presented by Peter Ferreiro, who has also dedicated a message to David Gail: David was a kind human being. Someone he wishes he had talked to more. He was full of life and incredible stories.. I am grateful to have met him. I am very saddened by your loss and the loss of the world. It was an incredible gift for all of us.

Not only did he shine in this production, but he also did so in other series, where he took on even more prominence, such as in the sequel to General Hospital, Port Charleswhere the actor played the prestigious doctor Joe Scanlonalso one of Dr. Karen Wexler’s suitors.

In addition, Gail appeared in 22 other episodes of the program Robins Hoodbetween 1994 and 1995, where he played Eddie Bartlett, and in 34 other episodes of Savannahbetween 1996 and 1997.

