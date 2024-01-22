Sergio Peris-Mencheta announces that he has cancer and needs a bone marrow transplant

Sergio Peris-Mencheta has announced through his social networks that have cancer. The actor, director and producer has informed his more than 52,000 Instagram followers that He is currently in the middle of the chemo process and will have to undergo a subsequent bone marrow transplant..

A news that he wanted to communicate based on a message in which he has made a journey through his life, first taking a positive balance: I’ve always gotten the good things in life, and I’ve always felt guilty about it, to be honest.. It’s a really annoying feeling of not deserving it, which has been with me since my first call-up with the Spanish Rugby Team, somewhere around 1991, and has never left me.

A review of his life: from television to his personal life

The actor has reviewed his time on television and in the world of acting, feeling very proud of his work: I have worked in television all over the world. Most of the time making characters and protagonists, heroic, bestial… I have galloped dressed as a warrior many times brandishing a sword and shouting: Ahhh!… just like I dreamed of as a child. I have made films in different languages, I have worked with people who were in the BETAMAX films that I rented at the Acuario video store in my neighborhood. I have won and presented competitions, I have worked with the greatest theater artists, I have played wonderful characters, I have directed, I have created, I have told the stories I needed to tell on board my Pirate Ship.. I have played a lot, and although I have lost, I have been more likely to win, in general. With a dose of luck that I have always had by my side, accompanying me, and that feeling of undeserving on my back.

He also admits to feeling lucky personally, noting that He has always had the best of company: Starting with the team we form Marta, Ro, Olmo, Senda (our dog) and me. The adventure of changing your life, the trips, the common projects, the day to day. Great equipment. After 19 and a half years, I am still in love with her to the point of Marta, and I feel more and more desired and loved by her. And friends, and teachers, and Mamushka, and Yonyon….

An emotional speech that Sergio concluded by giving the sad news of his cancer: All this to say that In this last draw I didn’t get the usual numbers. I am in the middle of the chemo process and a subsequent bone marrow transplant.. And it’s my turn to play with a different hand this time. I’m like only those who have experienced a situation similar to mine know.. I feel more vulnerable, terrified and small than ever, and for a few months now I have been valuing each of my steps on earth.

I know that in this game I don’t decide entirely. I know that life rules, and that there is a part where I have to trust and let myself go.. But my pockets are full of dice, and I crush them all the time. And I have always been very six, he concluded.

