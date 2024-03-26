How long could Alves be on provisional release: these are the deadlines

After paying the deposit of one million euros imposed by Section 21 of the Barcelona Court, at 16:26 Dani Alves prison room de Brians 2 months after four months and five years in provisional prison, after being sentenced to four and a half years in prison, in addition to another five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 and payment of the costs of the trial, for the crime. of sexual assault that he committed on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

To enjoy this provisional freedom until there is a final ruling, the Barcelona Court imposes different measures on the former Barcelona and Sevilla footballer. This He has had to hand over his two passports to the court (Brazilian and Spanish) and must appear every Friday at the Barcelona Court to certify, thus, that he has not fled Spain. A situation that has been communicated to the Brazilian authorities, so that they do not issue him a new passport if he flees the country.

On the other hand, the player has It is prohibited to approach the complainant at a distance of less than 1,000 meters. from her home, as well as her place of work and any other place she frequents. And also communicating with her through any type of media. And, furthermore, deposit a million euros as a guarantee that he would lose if he ran away.

But How long can this provisional release situation last for the player? Well, until the parties’ resources are resolved, which could be delayed up to two years, approximately.

The process

Once out of prison, Alves will be able to enjoy about two years of tranquilitywhat is what is estimated to take to have a final sentence. In the initial appeals, the footballer will ask for acquittal, while Both the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Barcelona and the private prosecution will request that the sentence be reviewed upwards. and that their claims are fulfilled. The Prosecutor’s Office wants the punishment to reach up to nine years in prisonunderstanding that the mitigating factor of repairing the damage should not have been appreciated.

Subsequently, the parties may go to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, which can lengthen the footballer’s period of freedom between six months and one more year. And before whose resolution there would still be option to appeal for violation of law or violation of constitutional rights before the Supreme Court: about three or six months. Although we must remember that some cases go faster than others, so this is an approximation.

Once the procedures have been resolved, if there is a pending sentence for the footballer, He would have to return to prison and that first day would begin to add to the fourteen months and five days that he already spent interned.. Finally, he could even go to the Constitutional Court or even the European Court of Human Rights, but this would no longer delay his entry into prison, which would become effective after the Supreme Court’s decision.

