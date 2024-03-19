Lolita’s indignation and blunder after losing her suitcase on a flight: What a little lie

Lolita Flores has been a victim of a problem that every person wants to avoid when taking a plane. The artist publicly showed her indignation and anger with the airline Vueling, who lost her suitcase upon her arrival in Barcelona after taking a flight from Bilbao. after working in the town of Basauri. It’s shameful, 35 minutes late and on top of that they lose my suitcase and no one is there. I just arrived from Bilbao, where I worked last night at Basauri. At Vueling, it turns out that they lost my Bilbao-Barcelona suitcase, she began by saying, quite upset, from one of the company’s customer service offices.

The actress also denounced the company’s inattention when she went to one of the counters to look for a solution, but no one was there.. We are here with a lot of people and I’m not going to take them out because the lady who was there said that her partner was coming in ten minutes. It seems that she has also disappeared just like my suitcase. So I want to say with this that what happens with this company is a shame, he added.

Lolita continued to influence the crowds that, presumably, were in line at the customer service office. Let’s see if they solve it for me, because I’m not coming on vacation to Barcelona, ​​I come to work, let’s see if they solve it not only for me, but for all the people I have behind me who I’m not going to remove because they are anonymous. Good afternoon.

What he did not imagine was the hunt of some of his followers, who realized that Lolita’s complaint was not entirely true. In the video he shared on his Instagram profile, You can see the reflection of the glass of the Vueling office, but not all the people who were behind it because of this problem.

This slip has generated some criticism. But it does reflect in the glass that she is alone. What a little lie, said one user. Still, His daughter, Elena Furiase, has encouraged him for this setback with his suitcase as the protagonist. Don’t worry, mom, the suitcase will appear but come on, it’s the last straw that they don’t facilitate this type of thing and there is NO ONE at the counter.

