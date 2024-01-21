Philadelphia, a city full of history

MIAMI.- Visit Philly, as it is affectionately known Philadelphia , is to discover emblematic places that mark the history of the United States. Although it is not a commercially well-sold city, it has characteristics that make it one of the most important cities on the East Coast.

Its location allows tourists to visit multiple museums and sites of interest and, at the same time, connect very easily with other nearby cities such as Washington, New York, New Jersey and its neighbor Delaware. If you have more than a week, you could make the trip by train or bus that leaves daily.

Downtown Philadelphia is one of the most pleasant places to walk. It does not have many skyscrapers, but it does have several places to visit such as the Mayor’s Office, squares and restaurants to have a coffee or taste the popular Philly cheesesteak (sandwich with meat and plenty of cheddar cheese), although if you want to tour the city, it is not recommended, because After trying it, it causes you to take a four-hour nap. But if you have other habits, take the necessary energy for the walk.

Filadelfia-centro-cortesa.JPG In the center there are several places to drink coffee or choose where to pose for a photo. Cortesa/Orian Brito

art Museum

This artistic venue is considered one of the most important in the Nation, it is located west of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. From the center you can take a taxi, with an approximate distance of 10 minutes, you can also walk.

This museum was created in 1876 and is maintained in excellent condition to welcome visitors from Tuesday to Sunday. The cost of admission per adult is 20 dollars; the children don’t pay. Inside it houses around 225 thousand pieces and works for the delight of art lovers.

The exterior gardens are ideal for photographs, especially in the symbol of Love, from where you can take two angles, one with the background of the museum façade and the second with the image of Downtown. Quinceanera girls and wedding couples can come to this place to have their portrait taken next to the piece, so be patient.

Another of the spaces in the venue is well known for having been part of the filming of a famous scene from the movie Rocky, in four of its sequels. Visitors usually imitate the run of the film’s protagonist up the stairs of the façade or take a photograph where the feet of the famous character are marked.

Cradle of independence

A must-see stop in Philadelphia is to visit Independence Hall, a small red brick building built between 1732 and 1753, where the United States Declaration of Independence was debated and adopted on July 4, 1776. The site was declared a World Heritage Site. of Humidity by UNESCO.

Visitors can tour it for free from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm If you want to reserve, you can do so on the website by paying $1.50, especially for groups of less than 10 people.

On the outskirts is the Independence Bell Tower or Liberty Bell, which was rung on July 8, 1776 during the reading of the Declaration of Independence, as well as for the opening of the first continental congress in 1774.

This piece is kept in an external area where it is necessary to stand in a long line and pass security checks to reach it. Don’t despair and don’t miss the opportunity to take a photograph of one of the country’s symbols of freedom.

Accommodation and recommendations

In Philadelphia there are options for all budgets, the important thing is to check in areas close to Downtown to get around the city comfortably. If you want to see several attractions at a lower cost, check out the CityPassPhiladelphia website, where you can save money and choose from endless activities.