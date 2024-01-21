Singer Marlena Shaw, famous for the song California Soul, dies

Marlena Shaw, singer of jazz and R&B whose song California Soul She was one of the most iconic of the soul genre of the late 60s, she died. She was 81 years old.

His daughter, Marla Bradshaw, announced the death in a video posted on Facebook. She did not disclose the cause of death that occurred on Friday, January 19.

It is with great sadness, both mine and my entire family, that I announce that our beloved mother, for you the beloved cone and artist Marlena Shaw, passed away today at 12:03, Bradshaw said in the video. She left in peace, listening to some of her favorite songs.

Shaw, a charismatic singer of wide range, was best known for California Soul (1969) that has endured as a popular song that has been used in other songs as a sample. Among those who have used it are Gang Starr, Stereo MC and Diplo, who made a remix of it.

California Soul was written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, the songwriting couple famous for Motown songs like Aint No Mountain High Enough y Aint Nothing Like the Real Thing. Ashford initially released his own version of the song in 1968, but Shaw included his version on his album The Spice of Life (1969).

The song was also performed by 5th Dimension and Marvin Gaye, but Shaw’s version became the standard. That album had two hits: the other was Woman of the Ghettowhich was co-written by Shaw and which has also been used widely.

Shaw was born Marlina Burgess in New Rochelle, New York, on September 22, 1942. She sang in jazz clubs before signing with Chess Records in the late ’60s. She released her first two albums on Chess’s Cadet record label, before moving to Blue Note in 1972.

Shaw, who had five children, toured for more than 50 years and released 17 albums with eight record labels.

In a statement, the Verve Records label remembered Shaw. We are saddened by the passing of Marlena Shaw, a wonderful singer whose song California Soul is as popular today as it once was and whose album It Is Love: Recorded Live At Vine St. He helped relaunch the Verve label in 1987.

