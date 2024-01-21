Ibero American Film Festival Miami celebrates 6th edition in February

MIAMI.- The Ibero American Film Festival Miami (IAFFM) will present its 6th edition from February 2 to 10, 2024, with more than twenty films from eight Latin American countries, which will be screened for the first time in three theaters in the city of Miami.

We arrive at our sixth edition with great expectations, since we went from being a six-day festival to nine days. In feature films we bring two new competitions: Latin Panorama and Documentaries and in short films Animation, the director of the Iaffm, Fernando Arciniega, explained in a statement.

“We will present a special program of social impact and as a guest festival IN-EDIT, the International Music Documentary Festival, which will be presented during the first three days of IN-EDIT within the festival, added the director.

For the first time, Iaffm will have three screening rooms: Downtown Miami’s Silverspot Cinema, which has been the festival’s home since 2019; The Tower Theatre, located on 8th Street; and the Bill Cosford Cinema, at the University of Miami.

The Ibero-American event is made up of several competitions, which together present an x-ray of the state of cinematographic art in the region, from the most contemplative cinema to commercial comedy, from documentary denunciation to animated cinema.

The New Talents competition will present seven films, all of them first or second works, characterized by their experimental and daring approach; while Contemporary Visions, will bring together six films with a narrative focus, dialoguing with various film genres such as comedy, thriller, drama and fantasy cinema; Panorama Latino will encompass all films of Latin American production presented for the first time in the United States, a space that highlights the richness and diversity of the region’s film production.

For the second consecutive year, the Iaffm Industry Section will arrive, with the mission of uniting and helping the different actors in the Ibero-American film industry, and in turn being a gateway to the United States industry. Among the activities will be the Work In Progress (WIP) competition, which will bring together films that will not only compete for awards for their culmination, but the participating films will receive specialized workshops in areas such as sales and distribution, festival routes, pitch and others. .

“Some of the workshops that we will have in this edition will be International Sales, with Luca Meik from Meikincine; International Festivals, with the director of the Guadalajara International Film Festival, Estrella Araiza; Media, with Gerardo Michelin from Latam Cinema; Data analysis , with Pablo Mondragn and Branding, with Elosa López,” Arciniega explained.

The Iaffm – known for its focus on emerging talent – will also present the section Driving Social Impact through Cinema, under the direction of Christian Ossa, a Colombian filmmaker with more than 15 years of experience, in an area that promises to be a point focal point in the 6th edition.

This section will include the screening of eight films, including children of ice, by Oscar Daro Jimnez, for Colombia; and One serving per container, by Miguel Otlora, for Spain. The series of conversations El Cine Sana, El Cine es para Todos and El Cine por la Vida will be added. “This year we will present Iaffm School: an innovative educational program in collaboration with Miami school institutions, aimed at inspiring new generations.”

Since 2016, the Iaffm Its main objective has been the dissemination of cinema, culture, traditions and art that strengthen the union between Ibero-American countries and the projection of Latin talent in the United States and the world.

The mission of the Iaffmis to exhibit and celebrate films from Latin America, Spain and Portugal that have a high artistic level and stand out for communicating a significant and powerful message of social impact and inclusion. Additionally, it will support the education and creative development of local and Latin American filmmakers by providing them with access to training opportunities and contacts in the industry.

The Ibero-America Film Festival Miami will be held from February 2 to 10, 2024 with nine days full of screenings, red carpets, galas, forums, special events and networking where cinema, art and culture are the meeting point for the Ibero-American community.