First ‘Barbie’ Posters Reveal Character Looks

From Margot Robbie to Ryan Gosling via Ncuti Gatwa or singer Dua Lipa, Warner Bros. unveiled this Tuesday the first posters of the characters of Greta Gerwig’s film.

After a first teaser in December, the film Barbie by Greta Gerwig is revealed through new visuals. Warner Bros. published this Tuesday the first posters of the characters of this highly anticipated blockbuster, the opportunity to reveal its entire cast.

On the program, Margot Robbie, but also all its variations: the “Nobel Prize” Barbie, played by the star of Sex EducationEmma Mackey, the “Barbie president” version embodied by Issa Rae or even the “Barbie mermaid”, camped by the singer Dua Lipa, who is taking her first steps in the cinema.

The famous partner of Barbie, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling has also been declined in several versions. They will be embodied, among other things, by the new Doctor WhoLittle Friend, Kingsley Ben-Adir ou encore Simu Liu.

The boss of Mattel, the company behind the creation of Barbie, will be played by Will Ferrell. Other characters, whose role has not yet been specified, also had the right to their poster, such as Michael Cera.

July 19 at the cinema

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Daughters of Dr. March) and co-written with his companion Noah Baumbach, Barbie will be released on July 19 at the cinema in France. The secret remains well kept as to the scenario of this first film in real shots on this doll created in 1959 by Mattel.

Only a first teaser, released in December – which parodied the film 2001: A Space Odyssey – offered a preview of this blockbuster among the most anticipated of 2023.

In this excerpt, a group of little girls appear in a desert landscape playing with dolls. At the sight of Margot Robbie, the little girls, fascinated by this new kind of Barbie, destroy their old dolls by smashing them against each other.