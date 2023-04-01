De Pedro affirmed that the Frente de Todos considers going to the PASO with two formulas | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday April 1, 2023 | 7:38 p.m.

The Minister of the Interior of the Nation, Eduardo De Pedro, affirmed today that the Frente de Todos analyzes, “following the strategy proposed by President Alberto Fernández”, the initiative that “there be a STEP to define the candidacies” and specified that considers going to the primary election “with two formulas”.

“We are in a process of understanding how to get to the STEP. Today what is most within the rest of the actors is to go to a STEP with two formulas,” De Pedro highlighted in radio statements replicated by Argentine News.

In this context, the national official specified: “This is the scenario defined by President Alberto Fernández, last year, when many sectors of the Frente de Todo proposed different alternatives and he, as president of the Justicialista Party, defined that we reach this instance” .

“With which today we are following the strategy proposed by Alberto Fernández: that the STEP be used to define the candidacies of the front,” he pointed out.

Regarding the electoral table of the Frente de Todos, whose first meeting was held on April 16, he indicated: “The dialogue process continues. Perhaps without a photo, but it continues.”

“There is a process of dialogue within the Front regarding what are the steps to follow. So, as there is still time left for the terms of the electoral law, it still gives us a little more time, this process of dialogue still has time,” emphasized.

In this regard, the Kirchnerist leader specified: “It is taking place among members who went to the table of the Frente de Todos and that we agreed that there are those responsible for conducting the dialogue. With which today, we are in a normal dialogue process.”

internal discussions

In another section of the interview, the Interior Minister argued that the discussions in the ruling coalition are about “how to order people’s lives.”

“(Mauricio) Macri came, generated a transfer of resources to the most thriving sectors that messed up the lives of, at least, the middle and lower class. With which, for us this is the discussion,” he argued.

And he concluded: “We promised to put people’s lives back in order in 2019 and the pandemic, war and drought arrived, but we could also have done things differently, with better results, trying to redistribute, making a greater effort in all the areas of government. What we are asking for today is to make an effort so that this pain of when one sees the numbers of poverty is transformed into concrete policies that change the reality of the people”.