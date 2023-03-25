DEA: Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG, main threats against the US

Mexico City.– The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) labeled the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels (CJNG) as the two global threats against the United States.

Through a report, the DEA assured that it created teams aimed at combating these two criminal groups.

“The DEA has taken a ‘One DEA’ approach as a priority to share information and improve coordination across the agency to adapt to the rapidly evolving drug threats facing our nation,” a report dated yesterday, December 24, said. March.

“The DEA has identified the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels as the main global threats against the United States today and created counter-threat teams targeting these two cartels, so that the entire DEA can work tirelessly to defeat them,” the DEA added. report signed by Anne Milgram, director of the corporation.

In recent days, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, have exchanged words about the violence in Mexico.

Yesterday morning, López Obrador said that it is false that the drug trafficker controls territories in Mexico, as Blinken had stated.

The Mexican president indicated that Blinken’s statements occur in the midst of an electoral environment.

“There is an anticipated campaign in the United States for next year’s elections, so these meetings or these debates are held. A Republican asked Mr. Blinken if drug traffickers dominated Mexico, he was informing about cooperation, but he interrupted him and said ‘let’s see’, so he had to say yes, unfortunately, there are regions of Mexico where drug trafficking dominates. narco. That is false, it is not true, about a year ago a commander of the United States Armed Forces declared the same thing and he was informed that it was not true, ”he indicated.

“We are now analyzing here what happened in Chihuahua, if the narco dominated, then nothing would have been done to confront those who participated in the murder of the priests, there is no place in the territory where there is no presence of the authority,” he said.

The head of the Mexican Executive said that Blinken refused to consider the Mexican cartels terrorists.

“I can tell Mr. Blinken, I think he knows, we are constantly destroying clandestine laboratories in Sinaloa, in Sonora, everywhere,” AMLO defended.

“It is more for electoral purposes. An investigation is being carried out and everything is going to be clarified, action is being taken, it must also be recognized that when he and the White House spokeswoman were asked if they considered it advisable to consider Mexican drug traffickers as terrorists, they said no, nothing more than that the Mexican press and also there, that part does not stand out ”.

–Is there a fracture with the US?, he was asked.

“No, in free, independent, sovereign nations, there is debate and there may be differences,” he replied.

“I understand about Mr. Blinken, he is a good person, but he has to do his job and I must fulfill my responsibility,” he said.