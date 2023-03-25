Here is the city that can become “a second Bachmut”

South of Bachmut, the Russian offensive has recently increased its pace. The Russian forces are targeting Avdiivka – an industrial city which, according to the Ukrainian defense, “could soon become a second Bachmut”.

– The point of Bachmut and Avdiivka is that you can get a Russian front line, which is more straight and easier to control. From that line you can then advance further northwest, out into larger and more important cities such as Kramatorsk and Slavjansk, says SVT’s foreign reporter Bert Sundström.

Even in the political arena, things are happening that may benefit Russia in the future. Hear Bert Sundström about Putin’s meeting with Xi Jinping in the clip above.

See also whole The war of the weekwhere SVT Nyheter deepens the latest news developments in the war in Ukraine in eight minutes.