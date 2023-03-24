Death of Marion Game: M6 pays tribute to her this evening with a special Scenes of households

A few hours after the announcement of the death of Marion Game, M6 announced a tribute to the interpreter of Huguette, this Friday, March 24.
Since 2009, Marion Game performed in front of just over 4 million viewers each evening Huguette, alongside Gérard Hernandez, who plays the character of Raymond, a retired ex-policeman, in the series Scenes of households, broadcast on M6. This Friday, March 24, his family announces his death: his family announced his disappearance to AFP via a press release where his daughter, the actress Virginia Ledieuclarified that “It is in the tenderness and affection of her family that she left to join the stars.”
M6 pays tribute to “his” Huguette from Scenes of Households
“It is with great emotion and great sadness that we learn of the disappearance of Marion Game.published in a press release the channel. Still very recently cited among the favorite television actresses of the French, Marion Game interpreted the role of Huguette alongside Gérard Hernandez (Raymond) in Domestic scenes since the launch of the series in November 2009. She had greatly contributed to the success of the series and won the hearts of viewers with her immense talent and humor. M6 salutes the memory of a great popular actress and shares the grief and pain of her children, her grandchildren, Gérard Hernandez, the actors and the production of Scenes of households and his relatives”.
“The daily Household Scenes will pay tribute to Marion Games”
After this first press release, M6 announced – via a second – a tribute to the interpreter of Huguette on its antenna. “The daily Scenes of Households broadcast tonight at 8:30 p.m. will pay tribute to Marion Game by broadcasting iconic sketches by Raymond and Huguette” writes the string. “This will be the opportunity to see Huguette take part in the contest for the best granny in France! But also to immerse ourselves in the daily life of our favorite grumps“. Moreover, according to our colleagues from Puremediasanother bonus tribute is planned, without it being known at this time on what date.