Gineitis, derby with i serbi: gli impegni dei Nazionali

Dei 14 granata chiamati dalle rispettive nazionali saranno ben 8 quelli che ascenderanno in campo oggi venerdì 24 march

Il campionato di Serie A è fermo e questo vuol I will say only one thing: spazio alle nationali. Il Toro has diversi giocatori, ben 14, che sono in giro per il mundo perché impegnati appunto con le loro nationali. Di questi 14 granata 8 ascenderanno in campo oggi, venerdi 24 march. Wave Aina With his Nigeria on October 17, he will face Guinea-Bissau in the first place of the qualifying match at the next Coppa d’Africa. Always around the 17th will go up in the countryside also the Costa d’Avorio di Wilfred singo, that if you are ready to face Comore in a valid seal for the qualifications for the next Coppa d’Africa. Invece, per le 18 è fissato il calcio d’inicio del match nel quale l’Italia Under 21, dove si trova Samuele ricciaffronterà in amichevole the Serbia Under 21. At 20:45 it will be the volta della Polonia di Karol linettyWhat if he will find himself against the Czech Republic in the first qualifying match at Euro2024.

Gyneitis sfida Milinkovic-Savic, Ilic and Radonjic

Molto probably the sifida sulla quale i tifosi del Toro and probably also Ivan Juric Concentrate on the attention that will take place in the Lithuania of Gvidas Gyneitische in granata sta faticando a trovare space, sfiderà la Serbia dove si trovano altri tre giocatori del Toro, ovvero Vanja Milinkovic-SavicIvan ilic e Nemanja Radonjic, at the start of the girone G of qualification for Euro2024. However, for the number 66 Granata if he prospects a very complicated serata, during which he will dovrà mettere gives part to the fatto that he will confront three compagni di squadra and descend in the field with the coltello tra i denti, così come farà il trio serbo.