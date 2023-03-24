Second US super aircraft carrier delayed

The USS John F. Kennedy is to be the first aircraft carrier of its class to be deployed in the Indo-Pacific.

The next Ford class aircraft carrier will probably only be sent to the in 2025 US Navy delivered. That’s about a year later than planned. The aircraft carrier named John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) originally should have been ready in June 2024. Rectify defects before delivery “The Navy is trying to get more groundwork out of the Post Shakedown Availability to the actual construction period so that more capacity is available when the ship is delivered,” the US Navy documents say. Post shakedown availability is the construction work required to to fix deficiencies, which are determined during the test drives. This is often also the case other improvements carried out.

The expanded schedule is designed to ensure that upon completion, the John F. Kennedy is ready to ship in the Indo-Pacific to be deployed. Taiwan and Korea also fall into this area. The aircraft carrier is the first example of the Ford class to be deployed in this region. The class is about nuclear-powered aircraft carrierswhich represent the successors of the Nimitz class. From the planned ones 10 copies of the Ford class only 2 have been built so far – including the John F. Kennedy. The aircraft carriers are equipped with the latest technology – including with electromagnetic aircraft catapults, replacing their steam-powered predecessors. Due to the modern equipment and massive size, it has a displacement of 100,000 tons, the Ford class is also called “Super Aircraft Carrier” designated.

The first aircraft carrier of the new class, the USS Gerald-R.-Ford, started operations in mid-2017. The test phase is almost over after 6 years. However, there were numerous delays during testing. The new aircraft catapults in particular caused difficulties several times (the futurezone reported). Construction phase of the John F. Kennedy already extended The John F. Kennedy already experienced delays in 2020, when it went from a 2-phase delivery to a single-phase delivery was switched. This is the Construction phase extended by 2 years been. The ship was initially planned for delivery in 2022. The shipyard Newport News should mostly complete the aircraft carrier, then pause and only later install other systems.