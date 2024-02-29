Deaths linked to alcohol consumption increase in the US

MIAMI.- Deaths directly or indirectly associated with excessive alcohol consumption have increased significantly over the past two decades in the United States, according to new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the report, which was based on the latest available data, alcohol-related deaths increased by 29% between 2016 and 2021. This represents a figure from 137,927 thousand victims between 2016 and 2017 to 178,307 thousand between 2020 and 2021. .

Given these numbers, health authorities concluded that during 2020 and 2021, an average of 488 Americans died each day from drinking liquor.

These results, published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the CDC, show that the rate of increase has accelerated especially between 2016 and 2019, a period in which deaths in which alcohol played an important role increased by 5%, unlike the period between 2028 and 2021, when they increased 23%.

Higher prevalence among women

Furthermore, the researchers found that the increase was greater among women than men, however, men are still more likely to die from drinking liquor.

Deaths from excessive alcohol use among women increased by approximately 35%, while men experienced a 27% growth.

Likewise, the CDC team found that in 2022, older adults ages 35 to 50 had a higher prevalence of this habit than in any other year during the last decade.

Among the direct causes of deaths attributed to alcohol consumption, they pointed out some conditions such as alcoholic liver disease or excessive intoxication. As well as other indirect causes, such as the effects of alcohol on heart disease and stroke.

In this sense, they mentioned that previous studies have not evaluated the true causes behind deaths caused by excess alcohol, such as injuries or certain types of cancer.

Although mortality rates increased for most forms of death involving alcohol, “mortality rates among women were higher for heart disease and stroke,” said the expert group led by Marissa Esser. CDC alcohol researcher.

What is the reason for the increase in deaths?

They emphasized that there may be different factors causing the sharp increase in deaths. Among the main ones, they pointed out an expansion of access to alcohol, promoted by the relaxation of regulations during confinements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as home delivery.

Finally, researchers said evidence-based alcohol policies, including increasing alcohol taxes and reducing the number of places allowed to sell different types of spirits such as beer and wine, could help reverse rising rates. of mortality due to alcohol.

@Lydr05

Source: With information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health Day