The playoffs have their first sensation: EHC Red Bull Munich scored 122 points in the main round, a record, but lost the first quarter-final in the PENNY DEL 1:3 against Bremerhaven. Witcher Maximilian Franzreb saves the penguins with 50 saves: “Zat the end we worked out the necessary luck and said in German: scored 2 shitty goals – these are the playoffs. We don’t need to hide. We want to go one step further now. We don’t have the pressure, we don’t do it.” Munich’s captain Patrick Hager promised after a usury of chances: “We won’t let ourselves be driven crazy.” The first quarterfinals between Ingolstadt and Düsseldorf lasted a record-breaking 3:35 hours. Ingolstadt’s captain Fabio Wagner decides the duel in the 2nd overtime with a powerful shot to a happy 5: 4: “Close your eyes and through, I thought to myself. Just hit it.” It might also help in the second leg on Friday in Düsseldorf – from 6.45 p.m. live on MagentaSport.

Below are the most important voices from the two playoff quarterfinals on Wednesday – if used, please name the source MagentaSport. It continues on Friday with game 3 of the quarter-finals – from 6.45 p.m. with Düsseldorf vs. Ingolstadt and from 7.15 p.m. with Kölner Haie vs. Adler Mannheim – live on MagentaSport.

ERC Ingolstadt – Düsseldorfer EG 5: 4 (after 2nd overtime, series status: 1: 0)

A gripping first game between Ingolstadt and Düsseldorf: 2:1, 2:3, 3:4 and after 60 minutes it’s 4:4 – it goes straight into overtime. In the extra time, the two teams don’t give each other anything and fight for the first victory. In the end, after more than 3:35 hours, ERC Ingolstadt prevailed thanks to Fabio Wagner’s goal.

Daniel Kreutzer, assistant coach Dusseldorf: “There wasn’t much difference. We knew that Ingolstadt was very strong offensively. We were compact and always scored the goals at the right moments. Even in extra time I say: hats off to the lads, how they fought. At the end then a stupid icing and then a lucky shot.”

Fabio Wagner, captain and winning goalscorer Ingolstadt: “Close your eyes and through, I thought to myself. Just hit it. There was also a bit of luck involved. It’s great that we were able to win the first game. It wasn’t an easy game. We started well, and then we always are took the lead again. It was important to equalize just before the end. In the end, a goal with a bit of luck.”

EHC Red Bull Munich – Pinguins Bremerhaven 1: 3 (series status: 0: 1)

False start for the main round winner from Munich. Bremerhaven wins the 1st game of the quarterfinals against the EHC. Austin Ortega scored the goal in the 58th minute, but Bremerhaven made it 3-1 with an empty net and shattered Munich’s hopes.

Patrick Hager, Captain Munich: “In terms of the result, that’s not what we had planned. I think we still did a lot of things right. But we didn’t take an incredible number of chances. We won’t let ourselves be driven crazy. If we become more callous up front, then bring it on we don’t put ourselves in the situation.”

Maximilian Franzreb, 50 Saves, Bremerhaven: “We proved in Nuremberg that we can also get a narrow lead over time. We weren’t the better team in the second period, but we were able to thwart the chances. In the end we also worked up the necessary luck and, to put it in German, two shit Goals scored – that’s the playoffs. We don’t need to hide. The playoffs are the 5th season. We want to step it up a notch now.

Ice hockey live at MagentaSport

The playoffs in the PENNY DEL – Quarterfinals 2nd round:

Freitag, 17.03.2023:

From 6.45 p.m.: Düsseldorfer EG – ERC Ingolstadt, Grizzlies Wolfsburg – Straubing Tigers

From 7.15 p.m.: Pinguins Bremerhaven – EHC Red Bull Munich, Kölner Haie – Adler Mannheim

Sunday, 03/19/2023:

From 1.45 p.m.: Straubing Tigers – Grizzlies Wolfsburg

From 3 p.m.: EHC Red Bull Munich – Pinguins Bremerhaven

From 4.15 p.m.: ERC Ingolstadt – Düsseldorfer EG

From 6.45 p.m.: Adler Mannheim – Cologne Sharks

Tuesday, 03/21/2023

From 6.45 p.m.: Düsseldorfer EG – ERC Ingolstadt

From 7.15 p.m.: Cologne Sharks – Adler Mannheim

Wednesday, 03/22/2023

From 6.45 p.m.: Pinguins Bremerhaven – EHC Red Bull Munich

From 7.15 p.m.: Grizzlies Wolfsburg – Straubing Tigers

