Depp film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open at Cannes Film Festival

CDMX.- The historical drama Jeanne du Barry directed by Maïwenn and starring Johnny Depp has scheduled its world premiere on May 16 at the Cannes Film Festival on its opening night.

This film marks Depp’s return to acting after a three-year hiatus due to a legal dispute with ex-wife Amber Heard that culminated in a defamation lawsuit won by him in December.

Jeanne du Barry portrays the story of the relationship of the French King Louis XV (Johnny Depp) and his mistress, Jeanne du Barry (Maïwenn), who was born the illegitimate daughter of a seamstress, but used her intelligence and beauty to rise to the top. high society of 18th century Paris, generating a scandal within the court.

Louis XV, nicknamed “the beloved”, eventually died an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. He reigned for 59 years, the longest reign in French history after that of Louis XIV.

This is the sixth feature by Maïwenn who was previously at Cannes in 2011 with Polisse, which won the Jury Prize, and in 2015 with My King. Production was handled by Paris-based Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Goodfellas handling worldwide sales.

On April 13, the Official Selection of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced, so far the screening of Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by Disney have already been confirmed.