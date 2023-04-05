“Let me dance”: Bilal Hassani’s response after his canceled concert in an old church

The singer, whose concert scheduled for Wednesday in an old church was canceled, reacted to the controversy on the set of the show “C à Vous”.

Bilal Hassani speaks. “They didn’t want me to go on stage”, reacted the singer this Wednesday evening on the set of “C à Vous”, a few hours after the cancellation of one of his concerts, which was planned for the evening. in the old church of Saint-Pierre-Aux-Nonnains, in Metz.

The event was canceled after a controversy within local Catholic and traditionalist movements due to the sexual orientation of the singer, a claimed flag bearer of the LGBT + community.

“There it was starting to be worrying, especially for my audience. And with my producer we had to cancel at the last minute”, continued Bilal Hassani on the set of C à Vous.

The artist explained that he wanted to protect his audience who could have been targeted by people opposed to his concert, “which terrifies me the most”. Bilal Hassani also defended himself from doing “pornography, I do singing and music. My shows have always been for everyone”.

“Let me dance”

“I understand very well the mission behind all these messages and threats: because it’s me, and that’s what’s sad”, also lamented the artist when the place where he was to play had been desacralized for several centuries. .

“It’s a public, cultural place, which is there for that, which hosts shows all the time and we never talk about it,” he added, before taking advantage of his visit to the show. to symbolically interpret “Let me dance” by Dalida.

The singer says he is “a little tired” by the multiple attacks he has been subjected to since the start of his career. “I remain a human being, I’m 23, it’s a lot to carry on my shoulders,” he continued, saying to himself despite everything, “proud to be able to stand up, to continue to dance and sing”.

Next concert Friday

The Lorraine Catholique collective had shouted at “profanation”, in the middle of Holy Week, in a message on its widely relayed blog. He called for a prayer of reparation before the concert, in front of the old church, desecrated for 500 years and transformed into a performance hall.

The next concert of the singer, ex-candidate representing France at Eurovision, is scheduled for Friday at the Metronum in Toulouse. SOS Racisme Moselle and the CGT Spectacle also supported the artist in separate press releases.