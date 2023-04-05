The idol of grunge: 3 must-see documentaries about Kurt Cobain and where to see them

It’s never a bad time to get into some documentaries about Kurt Cobain. The greatest idol of grunge, who passed away on April 5, 1994, will always be remembered through the music of Nirvana… And it is in many ways the most representative figure of rock and music of the 90s.

Over here, we dive into the internet and tell them where you can watch the following three documentaries about Cobain. There they tell us which is their favorite and all the vibes.

If it also beats you, here we tell you a little about the close relationship that really existed between Nirvana and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Now yes, here below the 3 documentaries about Kurt Cobain.

3 documentaries about Kurt Cobain and where to see them

Kurt Cobain: About a Son

Journalist Michael Azerrad published in 1993 the book Come As You Are: The History of Nirvanaconsidered one of the meatiest interviews ever done about the band, and especially, about Kurt Cobain. That being said, the book functions more as a biography of the group and an essay on its leader’s experiences from childhood to fame.

Therefore, the turn the documentary About a Son gives those interviews is special. Director AJ Schnack, by the hand of Azerrad, released this film in 2006 as a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. And it has become an emotional piece that offers us a meaningful closer look into the life of Kurt himself.

The tape is special because although we only hear Kurt’s voice talking about his childhood, Nirvana and his personal life, everything is complemented by footage of the places he used to frequent in Seattle and Aberdeen.

Also, the soundtrack is great with songs from Queen, Cheap Trick, Melvins, Bad Brains, Butthole Surfers, Mudhoney, R.E.M., Ben Gibbard and more. One of the documentaries about Kurt Cobain that you must see sometime. You can see it subtitled and free on the Dailymotion site here.

7 Ages of Rock – Capítulo 6: Rock Alternativo, ‘Left to the Dial’

I’m sure many have seen 7 Ages of Rock several years ago via VH1. And it is that it is a great documentary that serves as a broad introduction to the different eras of rock, making a rather rich portrait of some of the most important bands in history (although it is true that it feels like many more are missing) .

Titled after The Replacements’ song, “Left to the Dial”, chapter 6 focuses on American alternative rock, while uses the figure of Kurt Cobain as the main thread of his narrative; the leader of Nirvana as the emerging and most recognizable face of generation X in pop culture.

What makes this episode special, is how alternative rock history unfolds. First, highlighting Black Flag’s hardcore-punk influence on the scene and how alongside REM, Sonic Youth, Pixies, Hüsker Dü and other bands, laid the foundations of the American alternative movement towards the 90s.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how those groups directly influenced Nirvana and Kurt Cobain. Many music figures offer unmissable testimonials, making this one of the best documentaries on Kurt Cobain and rock in general. find the subtitled episode and the other chapters on the Documentary Area site here.

Montage of Heck, one of the best documentaries on Kurt Cobain?

At the time of its release, Montage of Heck de Brett Morgen was as acclaimed as controversial, the latter by a good part of those close to Kurt Cobain who They described several aspects of the tape as imprecise.

However, the work of Brett Morgen, considered one of the most renowned music documentarians of recent years, is quite interesting. The interviews, the videos about Cobain’s childhood and family, the animated audiovisual accessories… It all comes together to form a very striking story from the Nirvana vocalist.

For many, this will be one of the best Kurt Cobain documentaries, for others not so much. But that it’s worth seeing, it’s worth it. The documentary is available for rent on YouTube and on streaming platforms such as Claro Video, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video.

