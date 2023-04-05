Get ready. More Coldplay tickets are coming (and cheaper)

Os Coldplay announced, this Wednesday, that special tickets will go on sale tomorrow for the concerts they have planned – and which were sold out.

According to the British band’s official page, ‘Infinity Tickets’ “exist to make the tour accessible to fans, at an affordable price”. According to the information on the website, these tickets will cost 20 euros – and will be available for sale from 10 am tomorrow, April 6, on Ticketline.

As ‘special’ tickets, there are some conditions that are included in this purchase. As they explain in the note left on the band’s official page, there is only the possibility of buying tickets in pairs. Assigned seats will be side by side.

But if that’s good news for a duo that doesn’t want to be separated, the seats might not be the best. “Seating on the grounds will be randomly selected and may include limited view seating, lower and upper level seating, as well as seating where no reserved seating is available,” the website reads.

Fans who manage to collect these tickets will only know the location on the day of the concert.

Remember that the British band has four concerts scheduled in Portugal. All of these will take place at Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, on the 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st of May.

It was also known today that Bárbara Bandeira will ‘open’ the events, which have been sold out since the day the initial tickets went on sale. “I’m still not in myself. This is really going to happen”, reacted the singer on the social network Instagram, minutes after the information was released by the band.

The European tour starts in Coimbra and the British band is preparing to make a sustainable tour, with measures ranging from the use of 100% renewable energy to the creation of a kinetic dance floor, allowing the public to generate energy during the show.

