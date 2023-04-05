Jack Black explains how Bowser’s voice was born in an interview for ‘Super Mario Bros.’

Film adaptations or for television of video games we know are complicated. And there is no better example than Super Mario Bros., title that has animated series and live action, anime, live shows, animated movies and a tape that many fans prefer to forget (Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper).

But all (seeming) curse must come to an end. And it seems that this 2023 is the good Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and company with the premiere of Super Mario Bros. Moviean animated film that has generated a lot of expectations among fans and not so fans of the plumber universe.

For this reason, we want to tell you that we had the opportunity to talk with part of the cast of Super Mario Bros. Moviespecifically with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, who lend their voices to Mario and Luigi, and Jack Black, who plays the terrifying Bowser. Here is the full interview:

Super Mario Bros. Movie

The possibilities to develop a story in this film were endless. taking advantage of the number of characters, the personality of each one and the settings that the game has shown us over the years. That was one of the most exciting parts of the tape.

And we can tell you that they chose the right story. In Super Mario Bros. Movie we see Mario and his brother Luigi, two plumbers living in Brooklyn who dream, especially Mario, of a successful plumbing business. But they must face the competition, and not only that, but also the negative comments of their father.

Mario, Princess Peach and Toad in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ / Photo: Nintendo/Illumination.

After some business failures, Mario decides not to give up. So he takes an extremely risky chance, and it is save Brooklyn from a problem with the drainage and pipes in the streets. But what happens is that he and Luigi travel to different universes: Mario falls into the Mushroom Kingdom and Luigi is trapped in a dark and terrifying world.

This is how this adventure begins in which Mario must find Luigi and thus return home. Along the way he meets great characters like the lovable Toad, the brave Princess Peach and the rejected Donkey Kong. All of them must join forces to defeat the ultimate threat: Bowser.

