DeSantis opens legislative session in Tallahasee with State of the State address

MIAMI.- A week before the Iowa caucuses, the governor of Florida and presidential candidate for the Republican Party gave his speech on the state of Florida, appealing to the well-being of the state.

With his speech today, Tuesday, January 9, on the floor of the Florida House of Representatives, the governor officially opened the 60-day legislative session that gets underway in Tallahassee.

He did not address details of the 2024 legislative session and did not make direct reference to the presidential campaign in which he is currently involved.

He began his speech by saying that “2024 will be a significant year for the state of Florida.”

He then did a quick sweep of the country’s situation: “We are in the midst of great turmoil under the administration in Washington, homelessness is at a record level, 62% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and the deficit is expected to of the federal budget to reach $2 trillion this year.

“More than eight million illegal aliens have entered the U.S. across the southern border in the past three years.”

Subsequently, he referred to the violence existing in different cities, such as Washington and San Francisco, and to the policies followed by other states of increasing taxes that force their residents to “exodus.”

Comparing the policies of the different states, he went into the situation of the Sunshine State: “Florida now has more inhabitants than the state of New York; however, New York’s budget is twice as large as Florida’s. They have a deficit of 4.3 billion”. With this panorama, “it is not surprising that we are witnessing a large migration of Americans away from the states that pursue these failed policies, while Florida serves as a haven of freedom and sanity.”

“These failures – from other states – are not the result of chance, they are the result of decisions made by elected officials by putting ideology above sound policy.”

“In this time of choosing, Florida has chosen well. We have chosen facts over fear. We have chosen education over indoctrination. We have chosen law and order over riots and disorder. We have chosen responsibility tax over debt and waste. And our elections have produced unsurpassed results in this country.”

He then listed what he considers Florida’s achievements: “we rank first in educational freedom, we are number one in parental involvement in education, number one in talent development, number one in public higher education, number one in national migration for the third consecutive year, number one in new business formation, number one in GDP growth among large states, and the best case of all the countries in the world. We are number one in entrepreneurship, and we have established limited government as standard. Florida has the fewest state employees per capita and the lowest cost of state government per capita in the U.S. Our crime rate is at a 50-year low, and we have the highest unemployment rate lowest of all the large states.

He concluded his speech by saying that Florida is a model of hope and freedom for millions of Americans and “we are the heirs of the spirit of 1776.”

Before the speech, DeSantis signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 49 counties due to the severe weather conditions. In fact, all government buildings in Tallahassee were closed except the Capitol.

On January 15 in Iowa, the primaries officially begin with the party assemblies or caucuses, where voters usually indicate their preference for one of the presidential candidate candidates. Polls indicate that the favorite among Republicans is former President Donald Trump.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce