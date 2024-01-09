Defense Secretary suffers from prostate cancer

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer and his recent secret hospitalization was for surgery and then to treat a urinary tract infection related to that operation, doctors said Tuesday.

The Pentagon stated that “prostate cancer was detected at an early stage and his prognosis is excellent,” but that Austin later had to be re-entered intensive care to treat “complications” such as nausea and acute abdominal, hip and leg pain. .

Lloyd Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer. Austin developed the infection a week later.

For days, the White House and senior Pentagon officials were not informed of his hospitalization or cancer. As a result, the White House chief of staff on Tuesday ordered all members of the Cabinet to notify him if at any time they are unable to perform their duties.

Jeff Zients, in a memo to Cabinet members, issued instructions that they deliver to the White House by Friday their protocol for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss of communication.

As the review of procedures continues, Zients has asked all government agencies to notify his office or the White House Cabinet Affairs Office if any of them are experiencing or plan to experience a circumstance in which the director does not can perform its functions.

The memo comes after revelations that President Joe Biden and other top officials went days without learning that Austin had been hospitalized and had delegated duties to his deputy. A Pentagon spokesperson attributed the incident to the person in charge having the flu.

Source: With information from AP