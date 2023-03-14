Design and performance: this is the Logitech G815 keyboard

Logitech G Keep innovating for you to have a better gaming experience. And in this line, they launched the new G815 mechanical keyboard in elegant white color that will provide a clean and bright environment in your gaming space, as well as advanced gaming technology in a sophisticated ultra-thin design with the best technological features for professional-level performance.

The Logitech G G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB White Mechanical Keyboard combines an aluminum cover with cutting-edge technologies. This gaming keyboard integrates low-profile GL mechanical switches in clicky, tactile, and linear versions. Incorporating Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, the G815 redefines design and engineering standards.

Limitless style and performance

With the G815, you’ll also get speed, precision, and performance at half the height of traditional keys thanks to low-profile GL mechanical switches that provide a much more comfortable tactile experience and 25% faster action response.

Logitech

You can choose between three available switch types: GL Linear, GL Tactile or perceptible GL Click, depending on the preferences of each player.

The G815’s keys are fully customizable via free software Logitech G HUB through which you can customize the lighting and color of each key, allowing you to choose between approximately 16.8 million colors.

With LIGHTSYNC technology, lighting automatically varies based on your game, audio, or display, delivering a more immersive RGB experience than ever before, blending seamlessly with brilliant white.

Logitech

Very useful details

Plus, this device features dedicated media controls that make it quick to adjust volume, play/pause, skip music or videos, and mute audio so you don’t miss a second of the action.