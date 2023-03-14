Steam: a nugget of Japanese RPG at a bargain price

Open-world action-RPGs are often a great success. When it was released in 2015, The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt everyone will agree, but, before him, another title marked the minds of fans of the genre. It is Dragon’s Dogmadeveloped by Capcom and released in May 2012 on PS3 and Xbox 360. A new version named Dragon’s Dogma : Dark Arisen will be released a year later, before a PC release in January 2016. Good news, the latter is currently on sale.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, a legendary RPG at a bargain price on Steam

Whether or not you have played Dragon’s Dogma : Dark Arisen, this offer could seduce you. On Steam, the price of the game is currently falling. It goes from €29.99 to €4.79, a reduction of 84%. You are not yet sure of the quality of the title? The “very positive” ratings of players on Steam could end up convincing you. Dragon’s Dogma : Dark Arisen is recognized for the quality of its combat system, its particularly pleasant open world to explore and its generosity in terms of content. A proof that, whatever the license, the Japanese developer Capcom (Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter…) knows how to do it in terms of action and lifespan.

© Capcom

Towards a legendary Dragon’s Dogma 2?

This beautiful reduction applied to Dragon’s Dogma : Dark Arisen is certainly not trivial. Dragon’s Dogma 2, the direct sequel to Capcom’s RPG, is becoming more and more talked about. Hideaki Itsuno, director of the series, recently indicated that he was completely immersed in the development of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and that it was progressing very well. More information should arrive in the coming weeks. Let’s hope this sequel, planned for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, lives up to fans’ hopes.