TCL announces partnership with CONMEBOL Libertadores and new products for Brazil in 2023

TLC has already become the second largest global brand of Smart TVs and now it has announced which products will be launched in Brazil in 2023 as the official partner of CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023, men, for the next three years, that is, until 2026. sponsors the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in the male, female and under-20 categories.

Starting with the white line, TCL will launch the French Door C512CD and Side by Side C513SB refrigerators in Brazil, in addition to the Lava e Seca C310WDS with capacity for up to 11 kg. New air conditioning models include the TCL FreshIN Inverter Series, TCL T-PRO and TCL Piso-Teto, the latter two arriving in Brazilian stores in April.

Speaking of products, TCL highlights new white line appliances, inverter, cell phones, tablets, wearables and even smart glasses.

In the smart TV sector we will have the following models and sizes in Brazil:

TCL QLED TV 4K C645 in sizes 50”, 55” and 65”;

in sizes 50”, 55” and 65”; TCL QLED TV 4K C735 from 98″;

from 98″; TCL QLED Mini LED TV 4K C845 with 65″ and 75″;

with 65″ and 75″; TCL S5400AF Smart LED TV Full HD in sizes 32”, 40” and 43”;

Full HD in sizes 32”, 40” and 43”; TCL UHD 4K P745 with the new size of 85”;

with the new size of 85”; TCL UHD 4K P635 in sizes 65″ and 75″;

in sizes 65″ and 75″; TCL QLED Mini LED 4K X945 of 85″.

To complete the sound experience, TCL will also launch the Soundbar S522W with a wireless subwoofer with 200W of power.