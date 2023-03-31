Official AMD A620 Chipset, arrived at the motherboard under 100 Euro | Tom’s Hardware

AMD has officially announced the release of the new A620 chipsetwhich offers agli utenti the possibility of enjoying the power of the Ryzen 7000 processor and the new AM5 platform at an affordable price: the Madrid schedule with the new chipset are infatti available starting at 85 dollars. I do not have any information for the Italian market, but the hope is obviously that the motherboard entry level will debut at less than 100 Euro.

As anticipation of indiscretions, the AMD A620 chipset supports AMD EXPO technology to overclock DDR5 memory with a single click, while è Support the PCIe 5.0. Yes, I will enjoy it fine to 32 lines PCIe 4.0, Let us notify you that you choose the largest part of the devices, even considering that the SSD PCIe 4.0 is still perfectly adequate at the time (that PCIe 5.0 is still arriving on the market only now) and that the GPU of the latest generation is still using this technology . I will sacrifice some technical characteristics that have been agreed to contain and cost, rendering this chipset a very interesting solution for color that is close to performance at a very affordable price.

In short, the announcement of the new AMD A620 chipset represents a very important news for technology enthusiasts and for all colors that are close to a high-performance solution at an affordable price, especially for a home PC or a gaming setup /creator entry level a cui non si vogliono far mancare tecnologia moderne, come le memorie DDR5.