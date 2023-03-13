Despite his complaint of violence, Morocco summoned Hakimi

Despite the complaint of gender violence, the Moroccan coach, Walid Regragui, summoned the PSG defender, Achraf Hakimi, for the next friendlies on the FIFA date at the end of March.

Morocco will face Brazil on March 25 at the Gran Estadio de Tangier, and against Peru, on March 28, at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid and its DT explained: “We are with him on the basis of the presumption of innocence. Until If the contrary is confirmed, all Moroccans support Achraf”, in dialogue with the press.

In this sense, he commented that it will do the side “good to enter Morocco to feel the support” and maintained that he is a “strong player inside and outside the stadiums”.

Lionel Messi’s partner in Paris was formally accused of rape on March 2 and received judicial control from the Public Ministry that prevents him from contacting the complainant.

The woman visited Hakimi after making an appointment on Instagram and the player kissed her and touched her without her permission.