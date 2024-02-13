Details come to light about accident between two boats in Miami

The collision between two boats in Miami that forced 13 people to be hospitalized This Sunday, it occurred between a Thriller 0-6 speedboat that was on a tourist tour and the Obelix boat, which was operating illegally, according to the Coast Guard.

Two of those hospitalized at Jackson Memorial have more serious injuries and one of them had to be airlifted.

A Jewish couple living in California who had traveled to Miami for a family celebration are among those injured, according to details Telemundo 51.

“My sister suffered broken bones, while her husband suffered rib injuries,” said Rabbi Yossi Harlig, who was present at the time of the accident.

Rabbi Harlig revealed that his loved ones had traveled from different parts of the country to attend a Jewish ceremony for his son, which is why they decided to hold the tour on the boat

According to the witness’ account, his sister and brother-in-law were sitting on the side of the boat that was hit around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Despite the scare, The couple is grateful that their four children were unharmed because they were sitting on the opposite side of the impact site.

Images released show that several rows of seats were displaced after the crash.

The Obelix boat, which had apparently been rented illegallywill remain out of service while investigations into the incident are carried out.

Authorities continue to investigate the causes of the tragic collision in the waters of Miami.

Although only 13 were hospitalized, a total of 29 people were injured after the accident that occurred near Fisherman’s Channel.

Twenty units from the City of Miami Fire Department, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Coast Guard (USCG) responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred several miles away from PortMiami.