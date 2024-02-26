Messi saves Inter from defeat in Los Angeles

The home team, which dominated most of the game, missed a penalty taken by Spaniard Riqui Puig in the 13th minute and took the lead in the 75th minute through Serbian Dejan Joveljic.

With the locals playing with one less player, Messi teamed up in a spectacular combination with Jordi Alba to tie the game in the 90+2 minute.

Messi, who provided an assist in the victory of the opening match on Wednesday against Real Salt Lake, thus celebrated his first goal of the new season of the MLS.

With this tie, Inter leads the MLS with four points but one more game compared to their pursuers.

Messi’s presence filled the stands at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, on the outskirts of Los Angeles (California), where figures such as actors Edward Norton and Halle Berry and tennis star Novak Djokovic attended.

Source: With information from AFP