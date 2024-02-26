Bad guys cause road closures in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, find out

MIAMI.- The movie ‘Bad Boys 4’, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, continues filming in South Florida, where several road closures have been scheduled to facilitate the action scenes, which include explosions and speeding cars.

Residents and visitors of Miami and Fort Lauderdale They should be attentive to traffic restrictions and safety measures over the next few days.

What you should know

In Fort Lauderdale, road closures will take place this Monday from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm and will cover several major streets, such as A1A, Poinsettia Street, Cortez Street, Castillo Street and Sebastian Street.

Local authorities suggest taking alternate routes and planning vehicle movements in advance.

In Miami, there will also be closures scheduled between February 28 and March 3, in key locations such as Brickell Avenue, Southwest 2nd Avenue, 2nd Street and the Southwest 2nd Avenue bridge on specific dates. Lighted signs in those areas provide more information.

These areas will be the setting for some of the most impressive action scenes in the film, which will include vehicles, motorcycles and helicopters.

Will Smith announces filming

The film’s star, Will Smith, announced the start of filming on his Instagram account, where he posted a photo with Martin Lawrence and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Smith also attended the opening match of the season for Inter Miami, Englishman David Beckham’s soccer team.

‘Bad Boys 4’ is the fourth part of the successful franchise, which began in 1995 and became a benchmark in action and comedy films.

Smith and Lawrence play two Miami police detectives who face various challenges and adventures. The film is scheduled to release on June 14, which has generated great expectations among fans.

The production of the film was delayed in July 2023 due to a strike by cinema workers, who demanded better working conditions and salaries. However, the conflict was resolved and filming resumed normally.

The ‘Bad Boys’ franchise has been recognized for its action scenes filmed in South Florida, showcasing the beauty and dynamism of the region.

The film has also contributed to the economic and tourist development of the area, attracting thousands of visitors who want to see the places where the scenes were filmed.