This is what is known about the measles outbreak in Broward, there are new cases

MIAMI .- The outbreak of measles detected in county Broward, north of Miami, continues to generate concern in the community after two new cases were confirmed, bringing the number of patients affected by that disease to eight. virus.

The patients, two children, one under 5 years old and the other between 5 and 9 years old, were diagnosed on Sunday, according to information from the authorities.

Measles, a highly contagious airborne disease, has re-emerged in the region, challenging the perception that it was eradicated.

Measles vaccine

Dr. Dadilia Garcés, epidemiologist at Miami Dade College, emphasized the importance of vaccination and how the effectiveness of vaccines today allows for greater reliability.

Amid the increase in cases, health authorities said that 3% of students at the elementary school where the outbreak originated are not vaccinated.

In this regard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend exclusion from school for three weeks for unvaccinated children in case of outbreakshighlighting the importance of preventive measures.

Garcés pointed out that he is aware that some parents do not allow their children to receive vaccines for religious reasons.

Effectiveness

However, the specialist maintained that vaccines have a high degree of effectiveness and that their evolution since they were invented more than 70 years ago has been very satisfactory.

According to the epidemiologist, measles is an airborne disease“and this means that the virus can last in the environment for up to five hours.”

He said, as an example, that if a person with measles is in a place and sneezes or coughs, and another person enters the place in two or three hours, they may end up infected.

“That is why it is very important practice good hygiene and cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezingand teach it to our children,” he stressed.

Measles is a disease that can have serious consequences, such as brain damage and, in extreme cases, death. Its most common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash on the face and neck.