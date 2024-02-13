The next step to maintain the Chiefs dynasty

LAS VEGAS-. Los Chiefs of Kansas City They are a dynasty and they are already looking for a way to be the first team to win three consecutive titles in the era of the Super Bowl .

They don’t look like favorites to get it.

Getting to New Orleans to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February of next year will be difficult for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. There are no guarantees that Trevis Kelce won’t retire, Chris Jones will be a free agent and even coach Andy Reid could leave.

Maybe that’s why the Chiefs are not betting favorites to win the Super Bowl next year. The San Francisco 49ers have a -450 odds to win it, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Chiefs follow with -750, then there is Baltimore (-900). Detroit and Buffalo are tied at -1,200 to close out the Top 5.

Chiefs.jpg Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The NFL closed out its 2023 season when Kansas City rallied from another 10-point Super Bowl deficit to beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, becoming the first team to repeat as champions since the Patriots New England did it 19 years ago.

Now, it is time to think about 2024 after the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas is already part of history.

One of the main stories to follow this offseason will be seeing how the Chiefs shape their roster. Kelce did not commit to returning, although he is excited about the possibility of winning three in a row. It’s unclear how his decision will affect his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

The league is certainly pushing for Kelce to stay, for Swift to continue appearing in Kansas City games.

Jones, an All-Pro defensive tackle, is up for a new contract and the Chiefs are unlikely to use the franchise tag on him, leaving them with a tough decision to make.

The 49ers had their best chance at a record six Super Bowl championships, but they collapsed. Still, oddsmakers favor them to finish the job next season. At least now they won’t have a question mark at quarterback like they did last offseason when Brock Purdy was returning from major elbow surgery.

There is no rest in the NFL, so the vacation will be short.

The league’s annual college talent evaluation event is two weeks away and will be followed by free agency starting March 13. Jones; Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins; Jaguars defensive back Josh Allen; and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins top the list of players who could be available.

The draft will be in Detroit on April 25 for three days and there could be new rules for when rookies report to training camp.

The NFL plans to address the hip tackle, but the players union is adamantly opposed to banning it.

“The hip tackle causes injuries at 25 times the rate of any other tackle,” NFL executive Jeff Miller told The Associated Press. “There is significant loss of time due to injuries. “We are talking about high ankle sprains, knee injuries, broken bones, so we know it is a risk for the game.”

The first regular season game in Brazil will happen in Week 1, with the Eagles as the home team against an opponent to be determined. In total, five season matches will be played internationally in 2024, including three in London and one in Germany.

It’s too early to make Super Bowl predictions, but the Chiefs don’t come out as favorites and that’s something they love and have with Patrick Mahomes.

Source: AP