Determines SAT rates for rental of machinery

Mexico City.- The Tax Administration Service (SAT) published the effective rates applicable to large taxpayers in the rental of agricultural machinery and equipment for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

The publication contemplates four economic sectors: wholesale trade, electricity, water and gas supply through pipelines to the final consumer, manufacturing industries and real estate services and rental of movable and intangible assets.

The Treasury set the rates for the 2020/2021 financial years as follows:

* Rental of agricultural, fishing and processing industry machinery and equipment 4.66% and 7.77% (the highest in this seventh publication of the Treasury)

* Collection, treatment and supply of water for domestic use carried out by individuals 6.02% and 7.06%

* Manufacture of other cement and concrete products 5.76% and 6.04%

* Manufacture of pulp, paper and paper products in integrated plants 5.46% and 5.49%

