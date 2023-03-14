Diablo 4: Times for preloads & world boss – new information about the beta unlock

The Diablo 4 Beta unlock is imminent. Those who have pre-ordered the action role-playing game can descend into hell between March 17th and 19th – and go on a monster hunt. A week later, the Hack and Slay goes into open beta. A few days before the start, Blizzard names the specific ones Times for the preloads. As the Developer in a recent blog entry announce that pre-downloads will begin for the closed beta on March 15, at 5 p.m.

Preloads: Times for the pre-downloads

You then have the option of loading the files necessary for playing onto your hard drive in advance, in order to be able to play on time Launch on Friday to be able to get in. The Open beta pre-downloads begin on March 22nd, also at 5 p.m. The Diablo 4 open beta is scheduled to unlock on March 24th. Note: If you have already downloaded the game for early access, you do not need to download the client again to participate in the open trial. The open beta ends on March 26th.

World Boss: When will Ashava appear?

In the blog entry mentioned, Blizzard also addresses the world boss one that you can see in the Diablo 4 beta (buy now €79.99 ) can lay. “Daredevil hikers looking for a true challenge – Ashavaa hurricane of corruption, has recently appeared in Shattered Peaks,” the developers write. occurs on March 18, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m as well as on March 19, at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m, against the beast. On March 25 (6 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and March 26 (7 a.m. and 9 a.m.) there are further chances to hack Ashava out of the game world. The beta will take place on PC and consoles.