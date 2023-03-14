The Witcher: Henry Cavill “was painful” to land the role of Geralt, says the showrunner

Lauren Hissrich, the showrunner of the Netflix series The Witcher confided how Henry Cavill “was painful” to have the role of Geralt. It was finally him who decided to leave the series for season 4.

Season 3 of The Witcher, which will be closer to Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, is getting closer. Expected for the summer of 2023, this season will be the last with Henry Cavill in the skin of the famous Witcher Geralt de Riv. Henry Cavill has effectively decided to leave the series after season 3. He would no longer be in agreement with the direction it is taking by moving too far away from the literary work for his taste. However, according to showrunner Lauren Hissrich, Henry Cavill was initially very keen on his role.

Henry Cavill dans The Witcher © Netflix

Let’s remember thatHenry Cavill has been playing the role of Geralt de Riv since season 1 from the hit series. The fans therefore fear his departure so much that they have launched a petition which has already collected more than 300,000 signatures. Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has been cast as his replacement.

Henry Cavill insisted on having a date with Lauren Hissrich before writing The Witcher series

Lauren Hissrich said that Henry Cavill ” was painful to land the role of Geralt de Riv. So much so that he put pressure on get an appointment with the showrunner long before the script was written. The adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary saga into a television series had just been announced. ” It was really painful she recalled. Henry Cavill was so passionate about The Witcher books and video games that he didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to play Geralt.

The showrunner then told the actor: I will meet you. The series has yet to be given the green light. There is nothing. THANKS. Now I have to write the series “. A few months later, Lauren Hissrich finished the script for Season 1. She auditioned 206 actors for the role of Geralt. Eventually, Lauren Hissrich realized that Henry Cavill was the best actor for this role, especially because of his passion for the original work. He also revealed that: « It was something that I was not going to pass up without giving my best. I annoyed my agents all the time. They said, ‘They’re not ready’ “. That’s how Henry Cavill landed the role of Geralt and kept it for three seasons.

Even on set, Henry Cavill wanted to get into his character so badly that he insisted on practice swordsmanship himself instead of being double-crossed by another actor in the fight scenes. He also didn’t hesitate to change Geralt’s lines before shooting a scene if he felt that the text did not correspond enough to his character or to the work.

Source : Vulture