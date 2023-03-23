Diablo IV Open Beta: Dates, Times, Content... All the Details!

Didn’t get access to Diablo IV last weekend but are looking forward to it? Well Blizzard Entertainment has good news for you: the open beta on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, but also PlayStation 4|5 is revealed in detail.

All the details !

Duration of Open Beta and Early Access

The open beta will begin on March 24 at 5:00 p.m. EST and end on March 27 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

During the Early Access weekend, players will be able to choose from the three classes from the previous weekend, as well as two new classes, the Druid and the Necromancer. A maximum of 10 characters can be created per Battle.net account. After reaching level 25 with a character, we recommend trying to fend off the demonic hordes using other classes to find your favorite. Any progress made during Early Access will carry over to Open Beta weekends. However, all characters created during this period will be deleted when the beta ends. Remember that a bonus will be offered in the final game for players who have reached level 20 during the beta. During the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players will be able to get an in-depth look at the start of Diablo IV. This preview of the campaign includes the prologue and all of Act I. The first area, Broken Peaks, has you slaying demons through a rugged landscape.

Blizzard specifies via its official statement all the necessary information and in particular that it will be possible to play in cooperation and to face bosses.

Diablo IV will be available on June 6, 2023 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Find all the information on the beta in our dedicated article as well as our complete preview of the game at this address