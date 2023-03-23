Shocking moment out-of-control dog attacks police horse as owner stands by and watches and brave bystanders try to help – Reuters

An out of control dog shot down two police horses in an attack in a park yesterday afternoon.

Both officers yelled at the owner to put the dog, believed to be an American Bully breed, on a leash, but were left pleading with the public to be ‘brave’ and intervene after he just stared cowardly.

And after the midday incident at Victoria Park in Hackney, east London, the owner reportedly said: ‘Just take the dog. »

One of the horses is believed to have suffered leg injuries and both are traumatized after the yelping dog bit their legs and bodies in the four-minute attack.

Several members of the public intervened, including one using a long stick in an attempt to steer the dog away from the horses.

Officers shouted ‘get it now’, ‘get the dog’ and ‘keep it up’ as they desperately tried to subdue the dog.

After the attack, an officer managed to get off the horse and shouted to immediately put the dog on a leash.

But the owner always only took a leisurely walk to the animal.

Police then removed the dog from the scene.

A witness, 37, was walking her pup when she saw the other canine watching the horses.

She said he was way too interested and could tell he was “looking for a fight.”

The marketing employee told The Sun: ‘It was shocking and scary. You could tell it was bad.

“I spotted the dog and the body language was way too interested in the horses and was going to upset them.

“Officers were trying to convince the owner to control and secure the dog.

Do you know the owner or did you see what happened? Call 0207 860 1129 or email [email protected]

“Eventually there is a brave witness who grabs the dog, but then the owner takes his time to go and put the dog on a leash.

“I apologized for not being able to do anything, but I kept my own dog on a leash and under control. »

She said the rider of the lead horse who was attacked then flew off and looked like he “needed some space”.

She accused owners of American Bully breeds of having them “for status” and said owners of dogs who can be reactive should make sure they are always on a leash.

The Met has been approached for comment.

