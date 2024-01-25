Dial Tenerife Awards already have winners: Mal, Bisbal, Sergio Dalma, Beret, Diego Torres...

Today the winners of the awards were announced. Dial Tenerife Awards 2024 that once again will bring together the biggest stars of Spanish music on the same stage. Be the Thursday March 14 when celebrated in Santa Cruz of Tenerife the first major musical event of the year in our country that will be broadcast through the web CadenaDial.comthrough the channel YouTube of Dial string and in Divinity. Las latest entries to experience it live from the Fairgrounds of the Canary Island are available on the station’s website.

The artists awarded this year are Mal, David Bisbal, India Martinez, Ana Guerra, Rozaln, Antonio Jos, Dani Fernandez, lvaro de luna, Sergio Dalma, Diego Torres, Beret y Nil Moliner. On the other hand, as a novelty this year, vicco, Antoito Molina y Gonzalo Hermida will receive the Dial New Artist Award. Furthermore, Luis Fonsi y Pastora Soler will see their twenty-five and thirty years of career recognized, respectively, with the Dial Tenerife Award for Lifetime Achievement.

All of them will take to the imposing stage of the Fairgrounds in the delivery ceremony that will be presented snowy, Blas Cant and the network announcer Carmen Ramirez. In addition to the great surprises and unexpected duets with which this evening always surprises, today it has been confirmed that they will also perform Tow y Ha*Ash con Mar Lucas. Along with all of them, other well-known faces of music, culture and current events will parade through their Red carpet.

Tenerife, headquarters of the Awards

One more year, the awards go hand in hand with Tenerife Tourism. During the presentation, the president of the Cabildo of Tenerife, Rosa Dvilahighlighted how the island hosts the awards year after year with great affection and the vice president, Lope Afonsopointed out that this essential event is a great opportunity to show the enriching offer of Tenerife and represents a challenge to continue consolidating this joint trajectory.

For your part Vicent ArgudoDirector of Music at PRISA Media, has highlighted the fact that radio is today the main generator of music content in the world, just in the year in which it celebrates 100 years of history and innovation.

The island of Tenerife stands once again in cultural exchange point between different continents thanks to the unstoppable boom that music in Spanish is currently experiencing and the global relevance of Dial Tenerife Awardsthe musical awards with the longest history in our country.