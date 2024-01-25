Kim Kardashian robbery trial in France begins in 2025

PARS.- He judgment for the spectacular robo star jewelry reality American Kim Kardashian in 2016 will take place in France in 2025, with 12 defendants in the dock, according to a call sent to lawyers and consulted by AFP.

The trial of what is presented as the largest robbery committed in France against an individual in two decades will be held before a court in Paris between April 28 and May 23, 2025, according to this document.

In the early hours of October 3, 2016, several men, some dressed as police officers, entered the luxury residence where Kardashian was staying in Paris, on the occasion of Fashion Week.

The men stole jewelry valued at more than six million dollars, most of which was never found.

Two of the assailants put guns to her temple and one of them, according to Kardashian’s story to the police, addressed her in English with a strong French accent and told her to take off a ring she was wearing.

After that, they tied and gagged her, and locked her in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, three men stood guard at the reception and another waited in front of the building, inside a car.

Ten alleged members of the group will be tried for the robbery or kidnapping of Kim Kardashian, another man will have to answer for another criminal project and the twelfth for a crime linked to weapons legislation.

