Diner experiences the most prestigious hamburger in CDMX

In 2018, the restaurant scene in Mexico was made up mostly of micro and small establishments.

The food and beverage industry accounts for approximately 10 percent of global GDP.

In Mexico, the restaurant sector employs more than 4 million people.

One diner claimed he found the most expensive hamburger you have eaten in CDMX, since he visited one of the most exclusive restaurants in the city where he tried several dishes and revealed the cost of their consumption so that Internet users could get an idea of ​​how much the approximate cost of “Animal Masaryk” is, a site that is designed so that its Diners take photos of their dishes and of each corner.

Sector restaurantero

He sector restaurantero It is one of the most important industries in the world today. Around the world, millions of people work in restaurants, bars and cafes. The food and beverage industry is not only an important source of employment, but it is also a fundamental part of the culture and society of any country. According to data from the World Tourism Organization, the food and beverage industry accounts for approximately 10 percent of global GDP.

This sector is really competitive, in addition to the fact that it is in constant growth. According to Statista, in November 2021, there were about 68,000 fast food outlets in Mexico, of which more than 7,600 were located in the State of Mexico. Jalisco was the Mexican state with the second largest number of establishments that prepare this type of food, with around 4,500.

It is clear that this industry also faces a number of challenges. One of the most important is the competition, in most cities, there are a large number of restaurants, bars and cafes, which makes it difficult for new businesses to stand out and attract new customers. In addition, operating costs are high, especially in terms of renting premises and worker salaries.

Diner experiences the most prestigious burger in the city

A diner shared on his TikTok account how his experience was when visiting the restaurant “Animal Masaryk“, a place designed for diners to take pictures of their food and every corner, there is even a sign that says “get your camera ready”.

The user mentions that in this place he ate the most expensive hamburger in CDMX, its cost was $490 pesos, he also ordered a bottle of water for $90, as a starter he ate some wagyu sandwiches for $1,150, for food he asked for a cut of rib eye for $898. The total of his account was $17,102 because he went with 14 other companions, so approximately $1,200 was spent per person.

Several Internet users humorously commented that they would only go to the place to drink a bottle of water and take photos.

Nowadays it is evident that diners like to take photos of their dishes, which is why some restaurants have prepared their dishes so that they look “instagrammable” and attract the attention of the house.

A similar example is the restaurant Porfirio´s who prepares their food in a peculiar Mexican way, which helps diners have a good experience and want to return.

The restaurant sector is a fundamental pillar of the economy and culture of any country. Despite the challenges they face, such as competition and the need to adapt to new trends and technologies, restaurants are finding innovative ways to meet consumer demands and improve their operational efficiency.

