DIRECT. Rennes-Lens: the Lensois maintain their advantage despite Breton pressure ... Follow the Ligue 1 match

Winner on the lawn of PSG before the international break, the Breton club wants to sign a second victory in a row against the Sang et Or on Saturday evening.

A game oh so important. Stade Rennes receives RC Lens in a clash at the top of the table, Saturday April 1 (9 p.m.). To approach this match, the men of Bruno Genesio will be able to rely on their precious (0-2) success at the Parc des Princes against PSG before the international break. In the event of victory, the Bretons would retain their fifth place and would come back to within three points of their evening opponent.

On the other side, the Sang et Or must negotiate this meeting well. Driven by the current performance of their striker Loïs Openda (five goals in the last two games), the Northerners, currently third in Ligue 1, play the leading roles and continue to dream of Europe. They have not lost in the league for five games.