From beyond the grave and to save the day: The 7 best unexpected comebacks in Wrestlemania history

Fans wait a whole year to enjoy Wrestlemania and edition with edition, support or boo their favorites scheduled for the event.

But sometimes, WWE’s creative department decides to give fans a little surprise with some unscheduled returns on the billboard.

And it is that, it shows when the fans are really surprised with some of these returns, because the emotion is palpable even through the screen, now imagine what it feels like live.

Besides, the WWE is in charge of presenting these returns when someone rude is in the best moment of his character and these fighters who come back to save the day, being the good guys ever.

7 comebacks that made everyone’s hair stand on end at Wrestlemania

The Ultimate Warrior surprises everyone

It was at Wrestlemania 8, Hulk Hogan faced Sid Justicebut the rude had the company of Papa Shango, a character who did voodoo in WWE.

After the fight Sid Justice and Papa Shango caught Hulk Hogan between the ropes and attacked him at will. When Sid Justice came down from the ring to grab a chair, the surprise came.

The music of the Ultimate Warrior appeared and it is that, at that time, it was not scheduled for a fight, in fact, he had had some time out of the ring, so it surprised the fans more.

Ultimate Warrior ran like hell and Papa Shango was the one who suffered the anger of the wrestler, to whom he applied a blow that took him out of the ring and finally, he saved Hulk Hogan.

Legion of Doom en Wrestlemania XIV

Legion of Doom was one of the biggest teams in wrestling historyregardless of the company they worked for, became one of the main attractions.

At Wrestlemania XIV, there was a tag team battle royal and the winners would get a championship match. WWE announced a mystery couple and the fans were biting their nails when all that was missing was that mystery team.

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was commenting with Jim Ross about the tag team match, when the classic Legion of Doom music played and the arena came crashing down of emotion.

Obviously they won, because in addition, They were one of the best fighters and it was their last run in WWEbefore one of them passed away.

Returns the ‘Dead Man’

Undertaker is one of those characters that was created to cause terror, they don’t call him the ‘Dead Man’ for nothing, but sometime in the 2000’s, the wrestler decided to drop that and be a motorcyclist.

Aun it is unclear how he made his transition from a man from beyond the grave to an American motorcyclistbut anyway … WWE things.

He spent several years in that motorcycle character, until in a rivalry with Vince McMahon they came to fight in a buried alive fight. Yes, there was a dirt grave and technically, they had to put their rival in there and drop a few kilos of dirt on him to win.

He lost the Undertaker, but not thanks to Vince, but to the intervention of Kane, his brother in wrestling, this happened in November 2003. In 2004, Undertaker mentally tortured Kane with the bells at his entranceIt even cost him elimination at Royal Rumble.

But for now, it was just a guess that the Undertaker had returned to his undertaker persona. A fight between them was confirmed for Wrestlemania XX and the long-awaited return took place.

Paul Bearer, legendary manager of the Undertaker, came out with the classic ballot box after the bells of his presentation, the lights went out and the ‘Dead Man’ came back.

The Hardy Boyz are back at Wrestlemania

They succeeded in WWE, as a couple and alone, but the Hardy Boyz left the company for different reasons and they were also successful in the companies they went to.

Matt Hardy had created an impressive character in TNA and Jeff Hardy was one of the top stars, they then set out on a world tour to win all existing tag team titles..

They did it, but on a Saturday before Wrestlemania 33, lost the Ring of Honor titles to The Young Buckssomething that fueled the rumor that they could return to WWE.

Already at the Wrestlemania event, The New Day interrupted the ladder fight between teams before it began, to inform that a new team had been added.

The music of the Hardy Boyz played, the sand roared like few times in historyfans who coincided and did not know each other hugged each other for this return, simply spectacular.

John Cena returns to the bases

Only diehard WWE fans know that John Cena debuted as a badass rapper in 2003 and although at the time, His character did not connect with people at all, it was transcendental in the future.

He rapped against his rivals and insulted them at will, but when WWE became a product for children and adolescents, that John Cena character was forgotten.

He revived it in 2012 against The Rock, but in a more subdued way. But at Wrestlemania 35, when no one expected John Cena, he appeared with his character as Dr. of Thuganomics and he was unleashed verbally against Elias, something that people enjoyed and got excited about.

Wrestlemania 38 and two impressive returns

The first, we have to talk about Stone Cold Steve Austin and that he walked away from the ring due to neck injuries. He left in 2003 and had not returned to fightbut Kevin Owens was challenging him for several weeks.

In fact, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return to Wrestlemania, but initially not to wrestle, but for a segment with KO and the Canadian, already in the ring, was harassing him to start fighting.

He fed up Stone Cold and the fight took place, Steve Austin returned to the ring and he won in front of all the people who got excited when he applied a stunnerhis signature move, to Kevin Owens.

Cody Rhodes makes his spectacular return

The Rhodes family is one of the most important in WWE. Dusty Rhodes was a great fighter and talent generator for the companyDustyn Rhodes or better known as Goldust, was with the company for years.

But, the time came for Cody Rhodes, the youngest, who from the beginning won titles. He developed several characters in the media billboard, but He never managed to make the jump to the stars, or maybe they didn’t let him.

He left the company and became a global star in TNA, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and He even founded AEW together with several fightersbut his path was in WWE.

Seth Rollins was looking for a rival for Wrestlemania 38 and Vince McMahon told him that he had a little surprise for him, which was Cody Rhodesin his American Nightmare character, with a song he used in other companies.

The crowd got excited and yelled Cody’s song, marking one of the most spectacular comebacks in Wrestlemania history.

