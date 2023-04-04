BVB: The status at Hummels – new central defender in the summer?

Whether Mats Hummels has a future at Borussia Dortmund will probably be decided soon. According to the ‘Ruhr Nachrichten’, it should be clear in April how the 34-year-old will continue at BVB. Sports director Sebastian Kehl had talks with the veteran during the international break. However, it is not yet clear whether the right foot will stay or go.

Hummels’ working paper expires at the end of the season. Consequently, he could leave Dortmund for free. ‘Sky’ comes up with details of the contract offer from Dortmund: According to the pay-TV channel, the world champion is looking forward to a one-year contract with a salary of five million euros. Irrespective of this, the ‘Ruhr Nachrichten’ speculate that the current second-placed Bundesliga team could upgrade their central defense in the summer.

Soumaila Coulibaly (19), who is currently the fourth central defender at Borussia, could possibly leave the club in the summer. Should Hummels also set down camp in the Ruhr area alongside the young Frenchman, the Dortmunders would only have Niklas Süle (27) and Nico Schlotterbeck (23) available at headquarters.

Progress at Reus

There is also something new at Marco Reus. According to ‘Sky’, the black and yellow captain has now received an improved contract offer. It is also a one-year contract with a significantly lower salary. Reus has also moved towards the club, but there is still no agreement.