Who are the Finnish-Swedish talents who can shine in the football league this year? The coaches analyze their shooting stars for Yle Sporten: “Dream players – will have their breakthrough”

In the football league, there are several Finnish-Swedish names who are a step away from their big breakthrough in the fine room. Yle Sporten took a closer look at five players in their 20s – and were helped along the way by their coaches.

Oliver Pettersson, HJK

19 years, from Helsinki.

Midfielder, contract for next season with option for another year.

Previous clubs: Honka, EPS, Ekenäs IF and Klubi 04.

A total of nine junior internationals in U19, U20 and U21.

Came from division 2 play to Ekenäs IF ahead of the 2021 season – and it didn’t take very long until the defender proved that he is top level even in the first division.

Consequently, HJK cut back this summer and Pettersson finished the season with the reserves in Klubi 04.

– He has incredibly good physical characteristics. He is explosive and runs strong, and that is something that is needed more and more in today’s football, says HJK coach Toni Koskela to Yle Sporten.

In other words: Oliver Pettersson is a very modern centre-back.

– Nowadays, it is the players who can run that arouse the interest of the teams. For me, that is the most interesting aspect, Koskela thinks.



Caption

Toni Koskela has two Finnish-Swedish pledges in HJK’s organization: Oliver Pettersson is challenging for a place in the league team’s back crew, while Liam Möller will primarily play with the reserves in the second. Bild: Walter Kronqvist / Yle HJK Helsingfors

This winter, Pettersson has featured in the representative team’s squads in the league cup. And whether the 19-year-old can manage in the league’s by far the most brutal player competition even this summer is entirely up to him, according to his head coach.

It is clear, however, that an HJK player faces completely different requirements than players in other league teams.

– Defending man against man is something that Pettersson can get better at, as well as defending his own goal in the penalty area. Given the type of situations our team usually ends up in, these are the most central points of development for him.

Daniel Enqvist, IFK Mariehamn

21 years, from Ingå.

Left back, contract for the coming season with an option for another year.

Previous clubs: IIF, BK-46, HJK, KaaPo, Åtvidaberg, Pargas IF.

A junior international match in U18.

As expected, Pargas IF was too thin for division 1 last year. The newcomer finished in clear jumbo place and was the team that conceded the most goals in the series.

One of the team’s key players in the defense gets to test his wings at a higher league level. Left-back Daniel Enqvist has been on IFK Mariehamn’s radar for some time now – and won a contract via a trial period.

– We have been looking for a left-footed player for the team for a long time, and this particular transfer is one that has been growing for us for a while, reveals coach Daniel Norrmén.

– He has started very well with us, I think. His future looks bright.





Caption

Daniel Norrmén was impressed by Daniel Enqvist during the winter tryouts. Bild: Walter Kronqvist / Yle IFK Mariehamn

Ingåsonen went to football high school in Swedish Åtvidaberg and was also important for Piffen when the team won second place this year.

On Åland, the fullback is not expected to be a starting player yet. Seasoned Mikko Sumusalo is said to be ahead of the left-back position, and Jiri Nissinen is also competing on the wings.

– Even now, Enqvist is very strong when it comes to moving forward, Norrmén thinks.

– His great strengths lie in the offensive part. Defensively, regarding decision-making and positional play, there are still things to develop for him to be really good.

Noah Nurmi, Inter

22 years old, from Helsinki.

Defensive midfielder and centre-back, contract for next season.

Previous clubs: VJS, KäPa, Esbjerg.

A total of 35 junior internationals in U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21.

He has managed to be called Finland’s Sergio Busquets during his junior years in Denmark and has been important for Inter in the league for three seasons already.

What is required for Noah Nurmi to be able to take the next step in his development?

– He must be able to play big minutes at a high level and show that he can be a leader. And even with a defensive role, you have to be able to produce forward, such as in fixed situations, says his new coach Jarkko Wiss.





Caption

Jarkko Wiss is the new coach for FC Inter. Bild: Walter Kronqvist / Yle FC Inter Turku, Football league

In Wis’ new Interlag, Nurmi has the role of assistant captain. The bandage went to two years older Tommi Jyry.

– I think that Nurmi behaves confidently on the pitch. In the past, he has been able to account for a number of simple slips with the ball, but this year there have not been any of those. He has a good winter behind him, says Wiss.

– It is easy to pilot him. He takes responsibility for the whole team’s play and easily gets loud on the pitch if he is not happy with how the team’s play looks.

Since Wiss came to the club, he has had to throw Nurmi between different playing positions.

– He has had to play in two different positions during the winter, both as a centre-back and in the midfield. We lack players in those positions in our squad.

Axel Vidjeskog, KuPS

21 years, from Jakobstad.

Central and attacking midfielder, contract for next season.

Former clubs: FF Jaro, JBK, KuFu-98, Ilves.

A total of ten junior internationals in U16, U17, U18 and U21.

Made the big leap from Division 1 play with Jaro in 2020 to join title-chasing KuPS squad the following year. Last year, Axel Vidjeskog was loaned to Ilves in order to get regular playing time – but the midfielder still ended his season in Kuopio in the autumn.

In this winter’s league cup, Vidjeskog has been almost regular. New head coach Pasi Tuutti dares to come up with a positive forecast.

– Axel’s preseason has really been strong. His strength is that he can play in so many different positions and is very reliable on the pitch.

– I think he is one of the players who will have his breakthrough in the league.

Tuutti was an assistant behind Simo Valakari last year and knows how the club thought when they let Vidjeskog stay in Tampere for half the summer.

– It was absolutely the right decision. The most important thing for young talent is to get to play, and his loan spell only did good. And he’s only gotten better since then.





Caption

Pasi Tuutti is a big supporter of Axel Vidjeskog. Bild: Walter Kronqvist / Yle Kuopio Palloseura, Fotbollsliga

The words of praise hardly end when Tuutti picks up speed in Yle Sporten’s Vidjeskog talk.

– He is a dream player for the coach. He is very independent and takes responsibility for his development. I am very pleased with him.

Despite his versatility, it must be remembered that the competition in the KuPS midfield is of the tougher kind. And the situation only got tougher after the returnee Urho Nissilä was recently introduced.

– Young players are often in a hurry to get better. My advice to them is to find the balance first.

– Even if the player’s highest level would not yet be at its peak, it is the consistency that makes the coach dare to give playing time, advises Tuutti.

Jeremiah Streng, SJK

21 years, from Korsholm.

Striker, contract for next season.

Previous clubs: Vasa IFK, Helsingfors IFK, FF Jaro, Forward Madison.

A total of 22 junior internationals in U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20.

Already made twelve league appearances in 2019, and when coach Joaquín Gómez sums up Streng’s situation, the Spaniard himself is also forced to remind himself of the young age of the adept.

The SJK coach and the VIFK product have a shared history from Streng’s loan stay in HIFK in 2021. For the striker, the time in the capital was frustrating as playing time remained sparse.

What does the relationship between Gómez and Streng look like now?

– It is very good. It was I who once upon a time took him to IFK because I believed in him, and on that point nothing has changed.

– In Helsinki he had chances that he failed to take advantage of. Then SJK chose to send him on to division 1 instead, which was not something that we at IFK wanted as we were left without center forwards, explains the SJK coach.

Now Gómez and Streng are reunited after the attacking promise spent a year in the American third tier. During his loan to Forward Madison, Streng accounted for seven goals in 30 games.





Caption

Joaquin Gómez loaned Jeremiah Streng to Helsinki IFK a couple of years ago. Now the duo is together in SJK. Bild: Walter Kronqvist / Yle Seinäjoki Football Club

Gómez’s winter report is clear – Streng has looked really hungry in pre-season. Now the club is expecting a breakthrough.

– He has developed a lot during the winter. He has matured and gained new experiences both on and off the field.

The distribution of roles in the Seinäjoki team’s offensive looks quite open. Streng competes for playing time with three other strikers.

– Even last year there were things he needed to develop, and this winter he has worked really hard and managed to make progress on many fronts. Now we believe that it is the right time for him to be able to contribute to the league team, thinks Gómez.