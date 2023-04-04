Lyon: the club wants to shield Kumbedi

Lyon: the club wants to shield Kumbedi

Leave a Comment / Sports / By / April 4, 2023
08:04Lyon: the club wants to shield Kumbedi 03/04Eng. : Tottenham hanging on the wire 03/04L2: Bordeaux recovers 2nd place 03/04PSG: Verratti, Blanc is not surprised 03/04Monaco: Bodmer confident for the final sprint 03/04PSG: Galtier not sure of finishing the season 03/04Ajaccio: Belali has not returned… 03/04Napoli: Osimhen hopes to return for Milan 03/04Lens: highly coveted Danso 03/04Olympiakos : Anigo coach interim 03/04PSG : Da Fonseca defend Messi 03/04Leicester: Potter turned down the job 03/04EdF (f): H. Renard has chosen his captain 03/04OM: Di Meco worried about the final sprint 03/04Bara: the club calls for Tebas’ resignation! 03/04Dijon: Dupraz officially appointed 03/04Bayern : Cancelo, Tuchel aura son mot dire 03/04PSG: Riolo very worried about the title 03/04Ivory Coast: the Bamba case annoys 03/04Chelsea: Nagelsmann, Tuchel has no advice 03/04Milan: Pioli hails champion Leo 03/04Juve: Chiesa sees no end of the tunnel 03/04Lyon: Lopes does not sulk his pleasure 03/04PSG: a simple blow for Verratti? 03/04PSG: Henry wants to see Messi finish at Bara 03/04Leicester: immediate rebound for Potter? 03/04Montpellier: OM on the lookout for Wahi? 03/04Amiens: it’s over for Hinschberger (official) 03/04Dijon: Dupraz will replace Daf 03/04Chelsea: Nagelsmann a Pole? 03/04Nantes: Hadjam, Demba Ba dzingue Kombouar 03/04Troyes: big blow for Ripart… 03/04Spanish: Martinez vir (official) 03/04Valladolid: Pacheta takes the door (official) 03/04MF poll: Kolo Muani 9 of the Blues, it’s yes 03/04Real : Alaba et Ancelotti derrire Benzema 03/04Frankfurt: Kamada will go free 03/04Real: Ancelotti is ironic about his future 03/04Milan: no euphoria for Pioli 03/04Bara: Negreira, “grave” selon Ceferin 03/04Chelsea: a 15-year-old rookie 20 M 03/04PSG: Tagliafico flies to the aid of Messi 03/04PSG: Nuno Mendes knows nothing about Galtier 03/04PSG: Messi whistles, Argentina takes offense 03/04PSG: Riolo lights up Galtier again! 03/04Lyon: winning at the Parc, not nothing for Blanc 03/04PSG: Nuno Mendes does not want to blame the referee 03/04PSG: unheard of for 22 years 03/04Lyon: Blanc has compassion for Galtier 03/04Lyon: Tolisso, a victory but regrets 03/04PSG: Messi, hard whistles according to Galtier 03/04PSG: Galtier hopes for a quick reaction 03/04Lyon: Messi’s jersey, Giuly assumes 02/04PSG: Galtier warns his players 02/04Lyon: White persists with Cherki 02/04PSG: Renato Sanches serene for the title 02/04L1: the ranking of scorers 02/04PSG: Danilo shakes up his teammates 02/04Lyon: Barcola’s satisfaction 02/04Esp. : Atletico snatch victory 02/04L1: the complete classification 02/04L1 : Paris SG 0-1 Lyon (ends) 02/04Ita. : Milan outclasses Naples! 02/04Lyon: Onana reconsiders his refusal 02/04Chelsea: Potter already vir! (official) 02/04PHOTO: PSG fans tackle the FFF 02/04PSG-OL: a great offer at Parions Sport! 02/04Nantes: Hadjam cart, Kombouar explained 02/04L1: PSG-Lyon kick-off delayed 02/04It. : Roma relaunch against Sampdoria 02/04Monaco: Golovin explains the reaction 02/04L1: Paris SG-Lyon, line-ups 02/04Reims: despite a 3-0, Still did not like everything 02/04Eng. : Newcastle knocks Man Utd off the podium! 02/04Strasbourg: Salts annoyed by the start of 2nd MT 02/04L1: Monaco 4-3 Strasbourg (finished) 02/04Nice: Dante asks for a questioning 02/04Nantes: Kombouar feels shame 02/04Brest: Roy felt a click against Toulouse 02/04Esp. : le Real facile, tripl express de Benzema 02/04Lorient: Abergel assumes its responsibilities 02/04It. : Lazio confort sa 2e place 02/04L1 : Angers 1-1 Nice (fini) 02/04L1: Brest 3-1 Toulouse (finished) 02/04L1: Nantes 0-3 Reims (finished) 02/04L1: Clermont 2-1 Ajaccio (finished) 02/04Liverpool: the bus lives by a projectile 02/04Lille: a deserved success for Fonseca 02/04L1: Monaco-Strasbourg, line-ups 02/04Leicester: Rodgers no longer manager (off.) 02/04Lorient: the regrets of T. Le Bris 02/04Lille: Zhegrova enjoyed his double 02/04L1: Lille 3-1 Lorient (finished) 02/04Bavaria : Kahn recadre Matthus 02/04PSG: Donnarumma will have to raise his level 02/04L1 : Clermont-AC Ajaccio, the compos 02/04L1: Nantes-Reims, line-ups 02/04L1: Brest-Toulouse, line-ups 02/04L1 : Angers-Nice, les compos 02/04Year : Flick buy Fati 02/04Bayern: Pavard talks about his future 02/04Auxerre: Niang tackles the supporters! 02/04Man Utd: already a new contract for Ten Hag? 02/04L1: Lille-Lorient, line-ups 02/04PSG: Rabiot responds to rumors 02/04Bara: Messi, Piqu’s warning 02/04PSG: Xavi Simons confirms the trend 02/04Troyes: big concern for Ripart 02/04Man City : Guardiola is sorry for his clbration 02/04OM : Clauss a agac Tudor 02/04Nantes: Hadjam cart because of Ramadan? 02/04Man Utd: Leicester want Maguire back 02/04Lyon: PSG still wants Cherki 02/04Rennes: Genesio no longer believes too much in the podium 01/04Bayern: Tuchel not completely satisfied 01/04Rennes: lie, the Bretons can’t do it… 01/04Lens: 15 goals, goal achieved for Openda 01/04Lens: Openda’s declaration of love! 01/04Lens : Samba flicite ses troupes 01/04Rennes: Theate deplores a bad operation

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *