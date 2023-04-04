After Chelsea-Aus: Potter cancels league rivals

Graham Potter is apparently not yet available for the next coaching job. According to the ‘Times’, Leicester City asked the England coach, but received a refusal. Just a few days ago, Potter was sacked at Chelsea after the Foxes sacked Brendan Rogders.
Continue below the ad
After grueling months at Stamford Bridge, Potter wanted to take a break, according to the English media. Leicester must therefore rely on another candidate. Rafael Benítez and former Bundesliga coaches Jesse Marsch, Ralph Hasenhüttl and Adi Hütter are considered alternatives.