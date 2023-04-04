Hintz up to 70 points on the season – red-hot Heiskanen played up to two goals in Dallas’ win over Nashville

With less than two weeks left in the NHL ice hockey league, Dallas secured its place in the playoffs. Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen were the strongest blue-white names in the Stars’ 5-1 victory over Nashville.

In the match between Dallas and Nashville, five Finns were represented on the ice.

Roope Hintz scored the game’s opening goal in the fourth minute after play by chain mates Jason Robertson and Joe Pavleski.

The goal meant that Hintz has now been recorded for 70 points this season. The Finn still has good chances to beat his personal record of 72 points from last year in Dallas with the remaining five regular season games.

Miro Heiskanen continues his strong season and recorded two passing points in the meeting. Heiskanen is still two points shy of the 70-point mark, but is still having his best season to date by far. The previous NHL season scoring records are 33, 35, 27 and 36.

One name still shone a little brighter in the night’s meeting. American Jason Robertson was involved in four of Dallas’ five goals. The abundant scoring meant that Robertson made club history as he became the first Dallas player to score over 100 points in a season.

The season is Robertson’s most scoring in the NHL to date: last season he scored 79 points (41+38) in 74 regular season games.

The other Finns, Jani Hakanpää and Esa Lindell, were left behind.

In the Nashville goal, Juuse Saros accounted for 21 saves during the match.

Dallas won the game 5–1 and secured a spot in the playoffs. Nashville, in turn, is two points out of a playoff spot.

Vegas stronger in the fight for victory in the West

The battle for victory in the Western Conference has been incredibly close with six to seven teams within just a few points.

In the night’s meeting between Minnesota and Vegas, away team Vegas was able to squeeze home two points after a 4-3 win that was decided on penalties and thus extend the lead in the table.

Best in the West Lag Matcher Point 1. Vegas 77 103 2. Los Angeles 77 100 3. Edmonton 77 99 4.Dallas 77 98 5. Minnesota 77 98 6. Colorado 75 96

Despite the loss, Minnesota was also able to secure its spot in the playoffs.

Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from Minnesota is also making NHL history as he plays in the playoffs for the 16th time in a row. It’s a new NHL record for goalies.