UConn wins its fifth national title

Houston.— UConn capped an impressive streak from March Madness Monday night, clamping down early and snapping it late to take home its fifth national title with a 76-59 win over San Diego State.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the group expanded in 1985 to win the six NCAA Tournament games by double digits en route to a championship.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) cut the lead to five with 5:19 remaining. Bur Jordan Hawkins responded with a 3-point shot to spark a 9-0 run and the only drama left was whether UConn would cover the 7 1/2 point difference and go 6 of 6 with double-digit wins.

Keshad Johnson scored 14 points for San Diego State, which fell one win away from this, its first trip to the Final Four.