Women’s MX League: Tigres’ controversial penalty and Kiana Palacios’ back goal in J12

Day 12 of the Women’s MX League left controversial penalties, cardiac ties and goals to remember. The Clausura 2023 continues its march and facing the final stretch of the tournament, some teams continue to fight for the Liguilla, while Rayadas tied their classification by drawing with Pumas.

In Pachuca the roller coaster of emotions continues, although with an interesting fight for the scoring title between Charlyn Corral and Jennifer Hermoso. The Spanish matched the Mexican and confirmed that she is experiencing a great moment in the Women’s MX League after an adaptation tournament.

The Tigres controversy that opened the day in the Women’s MX League

It’s no secret that The level of Tigres Femenil has generated many doubts in the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX League. Between some controversial defeats and victories, the team led by Carmelina Moscato does not look as powerful as it did a few months ago.

When facing Cruz Azul, the Amazons suffered down for a few minutes; however, they won by the slightest difference with a penalty. The problem was that Priscila Pérez Borja’s decision sparked a whole debate, since fans consider that there was no lack of Claudia Cid on Mia Fishel.

Fishel herself received the maximum penalty in the 86th minute and to continue the conversation, we leave you the play. Was it missing on the American or not?

Kiana Palacios’ behind-the-back goal and the tie between América and Juárez

Las Bravas have surprised the entire Liga MX Femenil during the tournament and now they put América in trouble. The match at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium ended tied at 3 goals; nevertheless, Juárez came back in a matter of 5 minutes during the first time.

Miah Zuazua, Jasmine Casarez and Jermine Seoposenwe scored after Nati Mauleón’s first goal. The jewel of the Eagles again closed the gap before the break and in the second half, Kiana Palacios made it 3-3 with a goal that she scored with her back.

Joseline Montoya’s great goals with Chivas

Chivas recovered the ground they lost after the Clásico Nacional in the Liga MX Femenil. El Rebaño returned to second place in the general table with its inspired offensive against Atlético de San Luis, a match in which Joseline Montoya had a spectacular closing with great goals included.

All the results of Matchday 12 in the Liga MX Femenil

Local Result Visitor tigers 1-0 Blue Cross Chivas 4-0 A. of San Luis Pumas 2-2 striped Puebla 1-1 Pachuca Necaxa 1-4 Toluca Atlas 1-0 Queretaro Mazatlan 0-3 León Juárez 3-3 America Tijuana vs Santos

Pumas surprised Monterrey with a draw in the Women’s MX League / Mexsport Agency

